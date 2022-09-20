All Apple Arcade Games available now (and what's coming soon)
A huge catalogue for a very small price.
Apple has created the mobile arcade to triumph over all mobile arcades, and we are excited! Apple Arcade showcases more than 100 new games — some are even exclusive to Apple Arcade. It's available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, and they work great with the best Apple TV gaming controllers. So if you are an Apple user on any device, you can take advantage of this gaming subscription! This is a complete list (in alphabetical order) of all the Apple Arcade games you can play right now.
What's new on Apple Arcade
New games are coming out for Apple Arcade all the time — here's what's new on Apple Arcade this month whether you're playing on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. Remember, some games are far easier to play with a compatible gaming controller.
- Garden Tails Match and Grow — An adorable puzzle game akin to Candy Crush featuring several cute creatures.
- Love You to Bits+ — Kosmo's robot girlfriend is in pieces and it's up to him to gather her all back together in this space-themed puzzle game. It relies on players pointing and clicking in various scenes to make progress.
- My Talking Tom+ — A virtual pet sim where you take care of your pet cat, dress him up, feed him, and make sure he's happy.
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD — Vast groups of enemies will assail you as you attempt to keep your kingdom safe in this tower defense game.
- Subway Surfers Tag — Skate around various off-limit areas as you do tricks, collect powerups, and work to avoid the guards stationed there.
- My Bowling 3D+ — It's exactly what it sounds like. Work to knock down 10 pins with your bowling ball while adhering to the game's robust physics.
- Cooking Mama: Cuisine! — Select your ingredients and then see what kind of dishes you can come up with. It's a satisfying game for those who like to cook without the mess.
- Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins — Our little amphibian is on a brand new adventure as he works to solve puzzles located in ruins. Try to collect all of the items before reaching the end and unlock rewards as you go.
- Warped Kart Racers — Race behind the wheel while playing as characters from Family Guy, American Dad, King of the Hill, and Solar Opposites. It's like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Apple Arcade.
- Horizon Chase 2 — Race bright-colored sports cars while traveling around vibrant locales in this racer that hearkens back to the arcade era.
- Jetpack Joyride 2 — Fly through levels while collecting upgrades and blasting enemies in your path.
- Amazing Bomberman — Participate in online battles against opponents as you work to hit the highest scores.
- HEROish — Play as one of six different characters while using their specific skills in this tower defense game.
- Samorost 3+ — Enjoy surreal imagery while traveling around as a space gnome and looking to uncover your past.
- Air Twister — Fly forward while shooting at enemies and obstacles in your path. This is a classic arcade shooter brought to us by legendary designer Yu Suzuki.
- Pro Darts 2022+ — Try to score as best you can while launching darts at a target. The game's physics makes this a fun game for both casual and intensive players.
- Goat Simulator+ — Do whatever you want in this crazy sim as you travel around causing chaos as a goat. It's a hilarious game for all players.
Apple Arcade games coming soon
- Shovel Knight Dig — Take on the role of the famous Shovel Knight as he works to reclaim his loot stolen by Drill Knight in this side-scrolling platformer. It's expected to release on September 23, 2022.
- GRIS+ —Enjoy one of the prettiest games to be made in the last few years. Help Gris make it through her sorrow and come back to reality. It's expected to release on September 30, 2022.
- NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition — Shoot hoops and play as your favorite NBA legends. It's expected to release sometime in October.
- Football Manager 2023 Touch — Determine how to manage your football (soccer) team as you recruit players, create play tactics, and see how your team performs against others. It's expected to release on November 8, 2022.
Featured Apple Arcade Games
The iMore team loves Apple Arcade, but some games stand above the rest. Here are a few games we think everyone should check out.
Jetpack Joyride 2
As we said in our Jetpack Joyride 2 highlight, this is an addictive shooter that is hard to put down. The main character, Barry Steakfries, flies forward using a jetpack and moves up or down based on your commands. Fly into weapons, powerups, and goodies as you make your way to the end of each level while blasting enemies along the way.
Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
As we said in our Cooking Mama: Cusine! review, this cooking sim is extremely satisfying and will have you coming back for more. Chop vegetables, skin potatoes, bake desserts, create classy main dishes, and more. There are different ingredients to use each day and it's up to you to find out what you can make with them.
Steven Universe: Unleash the Light
Whether you're familiar with the cartoon or not, Steven Universe: Unleash the Light is a fun RPG with seven different playable characters. With plenty of combos between all the characters and unique skills among them all, your party can take any form you want.
Over the Alps
It's 1939 in Switzerland, and you're on the run. You'll need to make hard choices that affect the game's outcome as you make your way across Europe. The choose-your-own-adventure-style gameplay is simple, but the story is well-written and compelling from the very first choice until the last.
Mini Motorways
These are all of the current Apple Arcade games out right now, and we highlighted some of our current favorites. What are you playing on Apple Arcade right now? Looking forward to any upcoming titles? Let us know in the comments!
All Apple Arcade games
These are all of the games currently in Apple Arcade. They are listed in alphabetical order.
- A Fold Apart (opens in new tab)
- Agent Intercept
- Air Twister
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- All of You
- Alto's Adventure — Remastered
- Alto's Odyssey — Remastered
- Amazing Bomberman
- A Monster's Expedition (opens in new tab)
- Angry Birds Reloaded
- Asphalt 8: Airborne+
- Assemble with Care (opens in new tab)
- Backgammon+
- BADLAND+
- Badland Party
- Baldo
- Ballistic Baseball (opens in new tab)
- BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner (opens in new tab)
- Beyond a Steel Sky (opens in new tab)
- Beyond Blue (opens in new tab)
- Big Time Sports (opens in new tab)
- Bleak Sword (opens in new tab)
- Blek+
- Bloons TD 6+
- Bridge Constructor+
- Butter Royale (opens in new tab)
- Card of Darkness (opens in new tab)
- Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls
- Cat Quest II (opens in new tab)
- Chameleon Run+
- CHARRUA SOCCER (opens in new tab)
- Checkers Royal+
- Chess - Play & Learn+
- Clap Hanz Golf (opens in new tab)
- Construction Simulator 2+
- Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
- Cozy Grove (opens in new tab)
- Crashlands+
- Crayola Create and Play+
- Creaks (opens in new tab)
- Cricket Through the Ages (opens in new tab)
- Crossy Road+
- Crossy Road Castle (opens in new tab)
- Cut the Rope Remastered (opens in new tab)
- Dandara: Trials of Fear+
- Dear Reader (opens in new tab)
- Decoherence (opens in new tab)
- Detonation Racing
- Discolored
- Disney Melee Mania
- DoDonPachi Resurrection HD+
- Dodo Peak
- Don't Starve: Pocket Edition+
- Doodle God Universe
- Doomsday Vault (opens in new tab)
- Down in Bermuda (opens in new tab)
- Exit the Gungeon
- Fallen Knight (opens in new tab)
- Fantasian (opens in new tab)
- Farm It! (opens in new tab)
- Fledgling Heroes (opens in new tab)
- Flipflop Solitaire+
- Football Manager 2023 Touch
- Frenzic: Overtime
- Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins
- Frogger Toy Town (opens in new tab)
- Fruit Ninja Classic+
- Galaga Wars+
- Game Dev Story+
- Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows (opens in new tab)
- Garden Tails: Match and Grow
- Gear.Club Stradale
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- Goat Simulator+
- Good Sudoku+
- Grindstone
- GRIS+
- Guildlings (opens in new tab)
- Hanx101 Trivia
- Hearts: Card Game+
- HEROish
- Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler (opens in new tab)
- Hidden Folks+
- HitchHiker (opens in new tab)
- Hogwash (opens in new tab)
- Horizon Chase 2
- Hot Lava (opens in new tab)
- HyperBrawl Tournament (opens in new tab)
- INKS.+
- INMOST (opens in new tab)
- Jenny LeClue - Detectivu (opens in new tab)
- Jetpack Joyride 2
- Jetpack Joyride+
- Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+
- Jumper Jon (opens in new tab)
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+
- King's League II (opens in new tab)
- Kings of the Castle (opens in new tab)
- Layton's Mystery Journey+
- Legend of the Skyfish 2 (opens in new tab)
- Legends of Kingdom Rush - RPG
- LEGO Brawls (opens in new tab)
- LEGO Builder's Journey (opens in new tab)
- LEGO Star Wars: Battles
- LEGO Star Wars: Castaways
- Leo's Fortune+
- Lifelike: Chapter One (opens in new tab)
- Little Orpheus (opens in new tab)
- Loud House: Outta Control (opens in new tab)
- Love You to Bits+
- lumen. (opens in new tab)
- Mahjong Titan+
- Manifold Garden (opens in new tab)
- Marble It Up: Mayhem! (opens in new tab)
- Marble Knights (opens in new tab)
- MasterChef: Let's Cook!
- Mind Symphony (opens in new tab)
- Mini Metro+
- Mini Motorways (opens in new tab)
- Monomals (opens in new tab)
- Monster Hunter Stories+
- Monument Valley 2+
- Monument Valley+
- Moonshot - A Journey Home
- Murder Mystery Machine (opens in new tab)
- Mutazione (opens in new tab)
- My Bowling 3D+
- My Talking Tom+
- NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition (opens in new tab)
- NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition
- NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition
- Necrobarista (opens in new tab)
- Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector+
- Neo Cab (opens in new tab)
- Neversong (opens in new tab)
- Next Stop Nowhere (opens in new tab)
- Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis
- Nightmare Farm (opens in new tab)
- No Way Home (opens in new tab)
- NUTS - A Surveillance Mystery (opens in new tab)
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (opens in new tab)
- Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon (opens in new tab)
- Oddmar+
- Operator 41 (opens in new tab)
- Outlanders (opens in new tab)
- Overland (opens in new tab)
- Pac-Man Party Royale (opens in new tab)
- Painty Mob (opens in new tab)
- The Pathless (opens in new tab)
- Patterned (opens in new tab)
- Pligrims (opens in new tab)
- The Pinball Wizard (opens in new tab)
- Pocket Build+
- Populus Run (opens in new tab)
- Possessions (opens in new tab)
- Pro Darts 2022+
- Pro Snooker & Pool 2022+
- Projection: First Light (opens in new tab)
- Prune+
- Rayman Mini (opens in new tab)
- Real Bad Chess+
- Redout: Space Assault (opens in new tab)
- Red Reign (opens in new tab)
- Reigns+
- Reigns: Beyond (opens in new tab)
- Roundguard (opens in new tab)
- Samorost 3+
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (opens in new tab)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (opens in new tab)
- Scrappers (opens in new tab)
- Secret Oops! (opens in new tab)
- Shadow Blade+
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens (opens in new tab)
- Shinsekai: Into the Depths (opens in new tab)
- ShockRods (opens in new tab)
- Shovel Knight Dig
- Simon's Cat - Story Time (opens in new tab)
- Skate City (opens in new tab)
- Slash Quest! (opens in new tab)
- Sneaky Sasquatch (opens in new tab)
- Socialable Soccer (opens in new tab)
- Solitaire by MobilityWare+
- Solitaire Stories
- SongPop Party (opens in new tab)
- Sonic Dash+
- Sonic Racing (opens in new tab)
- South of the Circle (opens in new tab)
- Spaceland (opens in new tab)
- Spades: Card Game+
- Speed Demons (opens in new tab)
- Spek. (opens in new tab)
- SpellTower+
- Spire Blast (opens in new tab)
- Splitter Critters+
- Sp!ng
- Spongebob SquarePants: Patty Pursuit (opens in new tab)
- Spyder (opens in new tab)
- Steven Universe: Unleash The Light (opens in new tab)
- Stranded Sails (opens in new tab)
- Star Fetched (opens in new tab)
- Star Trek: Legends (opens in new tab)
- Stela (opens in new tab)
- Stellar Commanders (opens in new tab)
- Stranded Sails
- Subway Surfers Tag
- Sudoku by MobilityWare+
- Super Leap Day
- Super Impossible Road (opens in new tab)
- Super Mega Mini Party (opens in new tab)
- Super Stickman Golf 3+
- Survival Z (opens in new tab)
- Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat (opens in new tab)
- Takeshi and Hiroshi (opens in new tab)
- Tales of Memo (opens in new tab)
- Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure
- Tetris Beat
- The Bradwell Conspiracy
- The Collage Atlas
- The Enchanted World
- The Get Out Kids
- The Last Campfire
- The Lullaby of Life
- The Mosaic
- The_Otherside
- The Oregon Trail
- The Pathless
- The Pinball Wizard
- The Room Two+
- The Survivalists
- Things That Go Bump (opens in new tab)
- Threes!+
- Thumper: Pocket Edition+
- tint. (opens in new tab)
- Tiny Crossword+
- Tiny Wings+
- Tower of Everland (opens in new tab)
- TRANSFORMERS: Tactical Arena
- UFO on Tape: First Contact (opens in new tab)
- Unleash the Light
- Warp Drive - Teleport Racing! (opens in new tab)
- Warped Kart Racers
- Way of the Turtle (opens in new tab)
- What the Golf (opens in new tab)
- Where Cards Fall (opens in new tab)
- Winding Worlds (opens in new tab)
- Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker (opens in new tab)
- Word Laces (opens in new tab)
- World of Demons (opens in new tab)
- World's End Club (opens in new tab)
- wurdweb
- Wylde Flowers
- Yaga: The Roleplaying Folktalke (opens in new tab)
- Zen Pinball Party
- Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes (opens in new tab)
- Zookeeper World
