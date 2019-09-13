Apple has created the mobile arcade to triumph over all mobile arcades, and we are excited! In less than a week, Apple will release the Apple Arcade to showcase over 100 new and exclusive games. It is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. So if you are an Apple user on any device, you will be able to take advantage of this gaming subscription starting on September 19th!
Coming soon to a mobile device near you
- Floor is Lava (Literally): Hot Lava
- Story Driven Puzzle: Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree
- Choose your characters: Steven Universe: Unleash The Light
- Sports Fanatic: Ballistic Baseball
- AI Future Plot: Beyond a Steel Sky
- Save the World: Cardpocalypse
- Wonderful Puzzle Planet: ChuChu Rocket! Universe
- Random Levels: Earth Night
- Escape the Dungeon: Exit the Gungeon
- Handmade Game: Fantasian
- Extreme Leapfrog: Frogger in Toy Town
- Mysterious Ride: HitchHiker
- Tiny Detective: Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
- Secret-Secret: Kings of the Castle
- Brick by brick: Lego Arthouse
- Multiplayer Legos: Lego Brawls
- Flow freely: Lifelike
- Top Secret: Little Orpheus
- Fishing for the right beat: Monomals
- Am I too turtle?: Mr. Turtle
- Teaser Image: No Way Home
- Incredible Visuals: Ocean Horn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
- Survival: Overland
- Waga-Waga-Waga: PAC-MAN PARTY ROYALE
- Ancient Cultures: Projection: First Light
- Ant race: Rayman Mini
- Broken Heart: Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sequels galore: Shantae and the Seven Sirens
- Submersive fun: Shinsekai: Into the Depths
- Sk8ter Boi: Skate City
- Real or Myth?: Sneaky Sasquatch
- Let's Get Moving!: Sonic Racing
- Eight-legged Dinosaur: Spidersaurs
- Arachnophobia: Spyder
- Racing: Super Impossible Road
- Going on a trip: The Artful Escape
- Rich Narrative: The Bradwell Conspiracy
- Tile Puzzle Adventure: The Enchanted World
- Mythical Adventure: The Pathless
- Storm Area 51: UFO on Tape: First Contact
- Explorers: Various Daylife
- Houses of Cards: Where Cards Fall
- Dream-like: Winding Worlds
- Make good choices: Yaga
Floor is Lava (Literally): Hot LavaStaff Pick
This game is determined to be your favorite game since it probably was from your childhood too. Play alone or join your friends on an epic adventure of jumping from couch to ceiling to avoid the lava.
Story Driven Puzzle: Atone: Heart of the Elder TreeCool Indie Game
Players will venture out as a young warrior named Estra in search of answers for her father's death. Gameplay will include complex puzzles and rhythm game battle sequences in the 2D world.
Choose your characters: Steven Universe: Unleash The LightEditor's Pick
Cartoon Network developed this game based on the animated series. You will play as Steven and learn how to use your powers to help protect the universe.
Sports Fanatic: Ballistic Baseball
This arcade game features the head to head battle between pitcher and batter. This game also has the ability for a live mode to play multiplayer matches.
AI Future Plot: Beyond a Steel Sky
A 3D adventure where the future holds an AI-controlled utopia. You will play as a character that is vowed to rescue a child who has been kidnapped and brought to Union City.
Save the World: Cardpocalypse
A single-player card game that allows you to change the rules and the cards as you play to save your school and the world.
Wonderful Puzzle Planet: ChuChu Rocket! Universe
Play over 100 incredible puzzles on different planets — an upgraded version of Sega's classic game.
Random Levels: Earth Night
With randomly generated levels, you will never feel stagnant in this side-scrolling runner. All of the beautifully pictured levels are hand-painted too.
Escape the Dungeon: Exit the Gungeon
Race to escape the hell dungeon while dodging and going through treacherous obstacles and opponents.
Handmade Game: Fantasian
A mysterious plot with backgrounds created by hand. The developers then added 3D characters to the photographs of the real-life sets.
Extreme Leapfrog: Frogger in Toy Town
Jump through obstacles ranging from blocks to babies while you rescue frogs and collect jellybeans. This colorful game is high energy and a blast to work your way through.
Mysterious Ride: HitchHiker
In this eerie game, you will play a hitchhiker and get rides from strangers in each section of the game. You will be faced with decisions to steer the conversations and change the gameplay.
Tiny Detective: Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
Play as the character Jenny, who has to defend her mother from being charged for murder. She explores, finds clues, and has to grow up a lot in this mystery adventure game.
Secret-Secret: Kings of the Castle
Like most developers, Frosty Pop is holding their cards close to their chest before the big release day. They have tweeted their excitement and release a couple of images on Twitter.
Brick by brick: Lego Arthouse
This is a celebration of play itself and speaks to how people don't grow up; they stop playing. Arthouse targets a more mature audience and is meant to inspire creativity to the masses.
Multiplayer Legos: Lego Brawls
Lego is multiplayer in this building and rebuilding adventure game. Build your own heroes and work together to go through the levels. You can even turn your Apple TV into the scoreboard.
Flow freely: Lifelike
A game that uses swarm behavior as its game mechanic and is inspired by natural phenomena.
Top Secret: Little Orpheus
A cryptic game of coded telegrams based in Russia. Described by the game programmers as a "pocket-epic in glorious technicolor."
Fishing for the right beat: Monomals
Fish for beats. Compose your music. Share your fishy beats online.
Am I too turtle?: Mr. Turtle
A single-player game that messes with 2D and 3D constructs through obstacles. Collect things along the way and avoid enemies.
Teaser Image: No Way Home
The game developers, SMG, posted this teaser image with nothing else and they are not giving anything else away. So we can safely assume there are multiple species on this colorful adventurous game.
Incredible Visuals: Ocean Horn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
Breathtaking. The visuals on this game are amazing. This game is a prequel of the first Oceanhorn game and set 1000 years earlier. You will be able to explore dungeons and collect treasures all while discovering the gorgeous landscapes.
Survival: Overland
An extreme post-apocalyptic survival game where you search for supplies, rescue strangers, and battle creatures to make it through alive.
Waga-Waga-Waga: PAC-MAN PARTY ROYALE
A spin on the treasured classic game. Play in four-player Battle Mode and be the last PAC-MAN standing to win.
Ancient Cultures: Projection: First Light
Play as Greta as you journey through a mythological shadow puppet world.
Ant race: Rayman Mini
As the size of an ant, Rayman tries to make it through the world as fast as possible to achieve the best score.
Broken Heart: Sayonara Wild Hearts
This is a pop soundtrack game where you play the role of a masked biker called The Fool. The Fool is trying to find harmony in the universe while trying to gain back the pieces of your heart.
Sequels galore: Shantae and the Seven Sirens
You play as Shantae, who is a half-genie hero who visits what seems to be a tropical paradise. Trouble arises, and you will have to explore new towns, escape labyrinths and defeat bosses. You will also be able to adjust Shantae's powers to suit your gaming style.
Submersive fun: Shinsekai: Into the Depths
This game takes place in an underwater world where the water is frozen over. You must battle creatures of the depths and collect items along the way to survive and explore the new world.
Sk8ter Boi: Skate City
This multi-touch game will make you feel like you are really skating through the streets as if it were your own personal playground, which is great because some of us never learned how to skateboard.
Real or Myth?: Sneaky Sasquatch
Play as an adorable sasquatch as you sneak around in disguises, steal lunches, and play golf... You know, normal sasquatch stuff.
Let's Get Moving!: Sonic Racing
This recognizable character has a lot of people talking. Will this be a Team Sonic Racing game or just a twist on a classic character. Less than one week away until you can start your Sonic Racing campaigns.
Eight-legged Dinosaur: Spidersaurs
This action-packed game doesn't have a ton of information out. However, what we do know is it is created by the same developers that created Shantae, but this one will be exclusively on Apple Arcade.
Arachnophobia: Spyder
We can only assume that this game has to do with a spy device in the disguise of a spider. Either way, the few teaser images, and GIFs have us excited about the gameplay.
Racing: Super Impossible Road
Set on galactic backdrops, this racing game will be incredibly challenging as you will have to master high speed turns and race your way to victory.
Going on a trip: The Artful Escape
While on a quest for self-discovery, you will explore a colorful world as a musician named Francis Vendetti and let the music take you away.
Rich Narrative: The Bradwell Conspiracy
The story is set in 2026. You survive an explosion at a corporate event and discover another survivor. Go through the game and ask questions to uncover a deep-seated conspiracy in the mega-company, Bradwell Electronics.
Tile Puzzle Adventure: The Enchanted World
On a journey to piece the world back together, you will explore meadows, dive deep into caves, and go through deserts to solve the puzzles.
Mythical Adventure: The Pathless
Explore a forested island to dispel a curse. A blend of action and story will take you to a mythical dream-like world as you delve deeper into this game.
Storm Area 51: UFO on Tape: First Contact
Just like UFOs, this game is a mystery for now. We do know that it is a beautifully pictured game of UFOs and adventure.
Explorers: Various Daylife
Discover and explore a new continent while living your character's best life in this Imperial Era RPG.
Houses of Cards: Where Cards Fall
The main game mechanic is to build buildings and pathways of cards, but it is a lot more than just that. You will also complete puzzles and use the spaces you create. This game is immersive. Explore physics and this card world as you can create based on your imagination.
Dream-like: Winding Worlds
Create worlds and make friends. This dreamy-like puzzle adventure is all about exploration, friendship, and acceptance.
Make good choices: Yaga
A role-playing action game where your decisions will change your progression. This folktale will change every time you play it so even if you think you are done... there are so many infinite possibilities.
Other Titles Confirmed for Apple Arcade
- Box Project (Developers: Mediocre Mel)
- Doomsday Vault (Developers: Flightless)
- Down in Bermuda (Developers: Yak & Co)
- Enter the Construct (Developers: Directive Games)
- Possessions (Developers: Noodlecake and Lucid Labs)
- Repair (Developers: UsTwo Games)
Players, are you ready?
Apple has really set the stage with this amazing line up of developers and games. With no ads, one low price, and endless gaming possibilities, it is going to be very interesting to see how this changes mobile gaming. In this huge mix of games, there is something for everyone, even the most serious gamers. It is almost unbelievable that these developers and Apple were able to create something so rich in content for a small hand-held device.
While we have tried to put all of the games that have been released on this list, we know there is way more than this that hasn't been revealed, so we will update this list as we discover new games. Since Apple has opened the door to developers for the Apple Arcade, you can only expect more as time goes on.
