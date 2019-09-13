Apple has created the mobile arcade to triumph over all mobile arcades, and we are excited! In less than a week, Apple will release the Apple Arcade to showcase over 100 new and exclusive games. It is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. So if you are an Apple user on any device, you will be able to take advantage of this gaming subscription starting on September 19th!

Coming soon to a mobile device near you

Other Titles Confirmed for Apple Arcade

Box Project (Developers: Mediocre Mel)

Doomsday Vault (Developers: Flightless)

Down in Bermuda (Developers: Yak & Co)

Enter the Construct (Developers: Directive Games)

Possessions (Developers: Noodlecake and Lucid Labs)

Repair (Developers: UsTwo Games)

Players, are you ready?

Apple has really set the stage with this amazing line up of developers and games. With no ads, one low price, and endless gaming possibilities, it is going to be very interesting to see how this changes mobile gaming. In this huge mix of games, there is something for everyone, even the most serious gamers. It is almost unbelievable that these developers and Apple were able to create something so rich in content for a small hand-held device.

While we have tried to put all of the games that have been released on this list, we know there is way more than this that hasn't been revealed, so we will update this list as we discover new games. Since Apple has opened the door to developers for the Apple Arcade, you can only expect more as time goes on.

