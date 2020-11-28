There are a ton of HomeKit smart plug deals to be found this Cyber Monday, but why settle for the basics when you can add energy monitoring capabilities for a little more? Amazon is currently offering two of my favorite HomeKit smart plug options at some of the lowest prices ever. The ConnectSense Smart In-Wall Outlet hides all of the bulk inside of your walls, and the ConnectSense Smart Outlet 2 offers and plug and play convenience.

HomeKit and more

Whichever ConnectSense smart plug you choose, you will be getting more than just your ordinary HomeKit smart plug. Now you will be able to track how much energy your devices use with ultra-high accuracy, and thanks to an easy to understand app, you can see all of your data in handy charts along with estimated costs.

If you are looking for even more HomeKit savings this shopping season, be sure to check out our massive guide to all of the best Cyber Monday deals. Also, be sure to stop by our Best Apple Cyber Monday deals roundup to see just how much you can save on the devices that power HomeKit.