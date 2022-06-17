Cooking Mama Cuisine! cooks up a storm in Apple Arcade, available now

Apple Arcade subscribers can now try their hand at finding recipes, choosing ingredients, and cooking up a storm with Cooking Mama Cuisine! now available for download.

The latest Apple Arcade addition comes to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV and is free of ads and in-app purchases. The game will see players do all the kinds of things fans of Cooking Mama games expect, including collecting cooking points to get new designs for outfits and accessories.

As you'd expect, you're going to need an Apple Arcade subscription either as a standalone option or via the Apple One bundle to download the game. But when you do, you're in for a treat — this is Cooking Mama at her finest, and you can play on all of your Apple devices with support for game controllers and Game Center thrown in.

One. More. Day.



Mama is ready! Are you? #CookingMamaCuisine! opens its kitchen doors tomorrow.



Our stomachs are rumblin: https://t.co/30Kq0Aqcvu pic.twitter.com/CISpVPB3vF — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) June 16, 2022

Choose ingredients and cooking tools, then find a dish! In Cooking Mama: Cuisine!, find recipes by choosing ingredients and cooking tools. Start cooking when you've found a combination that works! Try to find different combinations to see what dishes you can make.

Apple Arcade subscribers can head to the App Store and download Cooking Mama Cuisine! for free right now.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. If you're going to play Cooking Mama Cuisine on Apple TV, we'd definitely suggest going this route. That Siri Remote is no fun at all!