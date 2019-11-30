We live in an age of Instagrams, Tiktoks, and Snapchats. Nobody ever prints their photos anymore, wishing them away into a digital ether never to be seen again. Every now and then it's okay to indulge your inner boomer and go for something a little more analog, like, oh I don't know, physical photographs. Insane I know.
Few people actually print and keep their own photos nowadays, but they can be fun to create gifts or mementos for loved ones, commemorate a special occasion, or create postcards.
This printer comes with extra ink, photo paper, and everything you need to get started printing pictures wirelessly or via USB. You can use the HP Smart app on a mobile phone to send images across as well, skipping the need for a full-blown PC.
Print 'em up
HP ENVY Photo 6222 Wireless Printer
Rip those selfies out of cyberspace
What if photographs could be physical like the good old days? This $20 cheaper photo printer can make that a reality. It can't make any of us more attractive though, sadly.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
'See' cast and crew discuss the show in a new Apple TV+ featurette
"See" might have had less than stellar reviews since its arrival as a launch show on Apple TV+, but Apple is sticking with it. A new featurette includes both cast and crew discussions about making the show.
Black Friday is cool, but the black MacBook was cooler
The black MacBook is a computer that often gets forgotten about. And that's a crying shame because it was awesome, despite its flaws and the fact you had to pay more just for the different color.
Analyst says AirPods 'surge of demand' will result in holiday shortages
Apple's AirPods are always popular during the holiday season and one analyst says that strong demand is going to lead to stock shortages. Again.
Here are the best Nintendo Switch games on sale this Black Friday
Looking for some awesome Nintendo Switch deals for yourself or to buy for someone else as a gift? We've rounded up ever Switch game that currently has a Black Friday deal.