Get a Black Friday deal on the Cricut Explore Air 2 and take your crafting to the next level. Normally $249.99, you can get it for $179 at various retailers in certain colors right now. This speed-cutting and writing machine would be a great gift for the crafter in your life, or you can buy it for yourself and start making things like holiday cards. Not only will you save money, but you'll get the satisfaction of creating something.
Additionally, you can save about 22% on a Cricut Joy if you clip Amazon's coupon now. This is the best price I've seen yet on a Cricut Joy.
Cut over 100 materials including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, iron-on, cork, bonded fabric, glitter paper, and more.
What's the difference between the Cricut Joy and Cricut Explore Air 2?
I own the Cricut Joy and many accessories. I've made numerous cards, mugs, T-shirts, labels, and decals. I just got a Cricut Explore Air 2 and I look forward to learning how to use it! Where the Cricut Joy is a miniature Cricut and can only cut items up to 5.5 inches wide, the Cricut Explore Air 2 has a wider 12-inch cutting area.
The Cricut Joy has two tools/capabilities — writing or cutting — while the Explore Air 2 has four different tools you can use for writing, cutting, and scoring. The Explore Air 2 also works with your home printer to make colorful, professional print-then-cut stickers. You can cut over 100 different materials with the Cricut Explore Air 2, whereas the Cricut Joy can only cut about 50.
However, the Cricut Joy has capabilities that the Explore Air 2 doesn't have, such as using Smart Materials without a cutting mat, and it comes with a Card Mat for quick greeting cards. The Cricut Joy also has the ability to make long, continuous cuts up to 20 feet long, which is great for banners and signs.
The diminutive Cricut Joy is perfect for easy greeting cards and small projects. Using Smart Materials, you can also make items up to 20 feet long. Be sure to click the coupon box to get the best price on Amazon.
