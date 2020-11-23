Get a Black Friday deal on the Cricut Explore Air 2 and take your crafting to the next level. Normally $249.99, you can get it for $179 at various retailers in certain colors right now. This speed-cutting and writing machine would be a great gift for the crafter in your life, or you can buy it for yourself and start making things like holiday cards. Not only will you save money, but you'll get the satisfaction of creating something. Additionally, you can save about 22% on a Cricut Joy if you clip Amazon's coupon now. This is the best price I've seen yet on a Cricut Joy.

What's the difference between the Cricut Joy and Cricut Explore Air 2?