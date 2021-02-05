The Cricut Explore Air 2 is right in the middle of Cricut's three crafting machines. The Cricut Joy is the smallest and least expensive, perfect for beginners and occasional crafters. The Cricut Maker is the deluxe machine, ideal for serious crafters and makers. The Cricut Explore Air 2 sits right in the middle in terms of price, features, and size. Is this the model of Cricut that is perfect for you? Let's find out. So what is a Cricut, anyway? It's a crafter's cutting, writing, and scoring machine. It cuts a variety of materials into just about anything you can dream up for all kinds of creative projects. It does more than cut, however. You can swap out the blade for a pen or a scoring tool. Each of the Cricut machines works exclusively via Cricut's app, Design Space. You can download Design Space on your Mac, iPad, or iPhone. Create your project within Design Space, and then send it to your Cricut machine for making. Each of the Cricut machines can cut dozens (or hundreds) of materials such as cardstock, adhesive vinyl, iron-on vinyl, faux leather, and more. You'll need some Cricut tools, accessories, and materials in addition to the machine itself. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Cricut Explore Air 2 Bottom line: Crafters and DIY enthusiasts will love this "just right" cutting machine. The Good Cuts over 100 different materials for a variety of hobbies

Uses up to five different tools for cutting, scoring, and writing

Helps you create just about any project you can dream up

Goldilocks' choice: "just right" machine in the middle of the Cricut lineup The Bad Design Space isn't the most intuitive software

Materials and accessories can get expensive From $227 at Amazon

$230 at Cricut

From $227 at Walmart

Sheer variety Cricut Explore Air 2: What I like

I love the wide variety of projects that you can make with the Cricut Explore Air 2. So far, I've made an Infusible Ink t-shirt, a wedding invitation, a three-dimensional flower, a birthday card, a doily, and some paper cutouts for my classroom. I'm really still a beginner and I've barely touched the surface in terms of what I could do with this machine. The Explore Air 2 will cut over 100 different materials such as paper, cardstock, bonded fabric, vinyl, Infusible Ink, iron-on vinyl, cork, and much more. You can see just how intricate the machine can cut. Imagine trying to cut that wedding invitation or doily by hand! Once you have selected or created your design in Design Space, you connect your Explore Air 2 and go. The machine does all the work of cutting out, scoring, and writing on your materials of choice. The Explore Air 2 has two tool holders for more complex projects. It's easy to swap out the tools, simply open the clamps and pop in the tools you wish to use. One feature I really like is "print then cut." This allows you to print something on your regular printer, and then put it in the Explore Air 2 for cutting. I used this feature for the wedding invitation and the birthday card I made. Making stickers is another popular application of this feature. I really enjoy Infusible Ink projects. Though the results aren't quite as bright on my gray t-shirt as iron-on vinyl would be, the ink is permanently infused right into the fabric so it won't ever wear off or peel.

Learning curve Cricut Explore Air 2: What I don't like

I'm in a number of Cricut groups on social media and one thing I see over and over is people saying they have owned their Cricut machine for months but haven't taken it out of the box. They are just too intimidated. It's a bummer to see people scared of their machines, but, I get it. There is definitely a learning curve. I don't think the machine itself is hard to use at all — it's the software, Design Space, that's tough. Design Space does allow you to do so many different things, from ready-to-make projects to uploading and creating your own designs. But it just isn't the most intuitive software. The competition

As I mentioned above, the Cricut Explore Air 2 is the middle of three current Cricut models. You can learn more about the top of the line machine in my colleague's Cricut Maker review. The gist of it is that the Maker cuts over 300 different materials and uses up to 12 different tools. In addition to writing, scoring, and cutting, you can also use the Maker for debossing, engraving, and more.

I also previously used the smallest Cricut machine, which you can learn more about in my Cricut Joy review. This little cutie is portable, the perfect travel machine for serious crafters or beginner's machine for people who don't want to commit to an entire craft room (or craft corner at least.) However, the small size means you're limited to much smaller projects than what you can do on an Explore Air 2. Cricut Explore Air 2: Should you buy