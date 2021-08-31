Save $80 or more on Apple Watch: Series 6 from $319 at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Road+

Crossy Road is coming soon to Apple Arcade for the iPhone and iPad

You can set a reminder for when it launches now.
Joe Wituschek

Crossy RoadSource: Hipster Whale

What you need to know

  • Crossy Road is coming to Apple Arcade.
  • According to Apple, the title has been reimagined for the game subscription service.

Crossy Road, the beloved iPhone platformer, is coming to Apple Arcade.

Today, Apple Arcade announced on Twitter that the hilarious title is coming to Apple Arcade as Crossy Road+. According to Apple, the game has been "reimagined for Apple Arcade," but it's currently unclear exactly what changes are in store just yet.

Why did the chicken cross the road? If only @HipsterWhaleDev told us the secret to get to the other side. Jump and cluck across the streets, but watch out for obstacles along the way!

Crossy Road+ won't be the first title that game developer Hipster Whale released a title on Apple Arcade. The company also released Crossy Road Castle exclusively on Apple Arcade back in February of 2020.

If you'd like to be one of the first to get Crossy Road+ when it launches on Apple Arcade, you can preorder it now on the App Store. Preordering the title will download it automatically to your iPhone or iPad once the title goes live on Apple's game subscription service. Interestingly it does not say that it will be available on Apple TV yet, an oddity since the original release is.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Apple Arcade is the company's game subscription service which already boasts more than 100 games and is quickly approaching 200. The service costs $4.99 per month and can be shared with Family Sharing. It is also included in all tiers of the company's Apple One subscription bundles.

Game on!

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade

Unlimited games, one price

Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.