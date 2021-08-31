Crossy Road, the beloved iPhone platformer, is coming to Apple Arcade.

Today, Apple Arcade announced on Twitter that the hilarious title is coming to Apple Arcade as Crossy Road+. According to Apple, the game has been "reimagined for Apple Arcade," but it's currently unclear exactly what changes are in store just yet.

Why did the chicken cross the road? If only @HipsterWhaleDev told us the secret to get to the other side. Jump and cluck across the streets, but watch out for obstacles along the way!

Coming Soon to Apple Arcade: Crossy Road+



⏰ Set a reminder: https://t.co/MHbrgIkEXX pic.twitter.com/xNOtFAHfp5 — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) August 31, 2021

Crossy Road+ won't be the first title that game developer Hipster Whale released a title on Apple Arcade. The company also released Crossy Road Castle exclusively on Apple Arcade back in February of 2020.

If you'd like to be one of the first to get Crossy Road+ when it launches on Apple Arcade, you can preorder it now on the App Store. Preordering the title will download it automatically to your iPhone or iPad once the title goes live on Apple's game subscription service. Interestingly it does not say that it will be available on Apple TV yet, an oddity since the original release is.

Apple Arcade is the company's game subscription service which already boasts more than 100 games and is quickly approaching 200. The service costs $4.99 per month and can be shared with Family Sharing. It is also included in all tiers of the company's Apple One subscription bundles.