For All Mankind is the talk of the town thanks to a big return for a third season that is already shaping up to be one of the best yet. And viewers of the latest episode will have spotted one Apple product getting a lot of air time — the awesome Newton MessagePad 120.

Mild potential spoilers incoming — those who haven't seen For All Mankind Season 3, Episode 2, take note.

This isn't the first time that a period-specific Apple product has popped up in the Apple TV+ show that's based on years passed, but it's one of the most notable. Multiple MessagePad 120 devices are used across a scene that sees two characters take part in a video call — one on the Moon, one back home. Real MessagePads from the early 1990s couldn't do that obviously, but that's the beauty of sci-fi! For All Mankind is set in an alternate timeline, after all.

Another scene has the yet more MessagePad devices used for a similar video call, although over a more modest distance — an Earth to Earth call across a few thousand miles seems pretty mundane in the For All Mankind universe at this point!