If you've been looking for a great Cyber Monday deal on the cutest Apple Watch stand you can buy, or were just looking for a little stocking stuffer, check out this amazing stand from Elago. It looks like a tiny Macintosh computer from the 1980s, and your Apple Watch, when placed in the stand, forms the "screen" of the vintage Mac. It's hard to imagine there's any Apple fan who wouldn't love this stand. Squee! You'll need to act fast if you want to catch this Cyber Monday bargain, though.

A few years ago, when Elago released this stand, the interent just about lost its mind. Former iMore writer Serenity Caldwell waxed euphoric about it. She paid full price for it and it filled her heart with joy, not only because it was so fun and nostalgic, but also because it's a good quality product for the price. If you act fast, you can get it even cheaper. It's a Lightning Deal, which means the discount is only good for a few hours.

You place the charger that came with your Apple Watch into this stand where it neatly tucks away. (There is not a charger included with this stand.) Then you just slide your Apple Watch into the slot, so that your Apple Watch becomes the screen of the miniature Mac. Nightstand Mode works perfectly with the Elago stand.

The stand is made of scratch-free silicone so it won't slide around on your nightstand. It comes in two colors, White (which is actually a close approximation of the vintage Apple off-white shade) or Black. All Apple Watch models are compatible. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee and a one-year replacement warranty.