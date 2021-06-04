If you've ever wanted to read "Tears of the Anaren" from C.W. Longbottom you now have the chance.

As reported by ScreenTimes, Apple has released "Tears of the Anaren," the famed novella of C.W. Longbottom from "Mythic Quest" after diving into the backstory of the character in the latest episode of the comedy series.

This week's episode of 'Mythic Quest' on Apple TV+ featured a flashback tale charting the origins of the shows resident writer, C.W. Longbottom. During the episode, C.W. Is trying to successfully write his first novella 'Tears of the Anaren'. Some of you may have been wondering what the novella was like to actually read; well, wonder no more! Apple has released a 'never-before-published' draft in both digital book and audiobook format. The audiobook is read by C.W. actor F. Murray Abraham and features an intro and outro by Rob McElhenney as Ian Grimm. Rather than just a poor tie in, it's actually very funny and sends up the fantasy writing genre very well, especially the overly literate descriptions and metaphors and the need to always use the most complicated word for everything. Plus, there are interjections and commentary on his work by C.W. along the way.

You can either read the ebook or listen to the audiobook on Apple Books now.

Season two of "Mythic Quest" is available now on Apple TV+. There are still episodes to go but you can get started with the second season and catch up.