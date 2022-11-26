Cyber Monday Apple Pencil deals 2022

Black Friday saw some great deals on the Apple Pencil, and thankfully they've continued into the weekend as we head to Cyber Monday. Apple offers two different types of Pencil, the first and second generations.

The first-gen doesn't have the magnetic storage or inductive charging of the second-gen but is still a very capable stylus. If you're the proud owner of an iPad 10th or 9th gen then it's also the only Apple Pencil you'll actually be able to use with your iPad. For owners of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini, then you'll be able to use the Apple Pencil 2 with all its magnetic storage and convenient charging options.

This Cyber Monday looks to be one of the best times of the year to find any of Apple's gear at great prices, so make sure you're looking out for the best prices you possibly can. You'll also find some of the best Cyber Monday Apple deals this year as well - and we know where to find all the best.

Cyber Monday Apple Pencil deals

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) | $95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Apple Pencil 2 now has a major saving at Amazon and is just $95. You can use this with the new iPad Pro and iPad Air for drawing and sketching, this is one of the best prices we've ever seen on this particular model.

Apple Pencil (1st Gen)

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil (1st Gen) | $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The first-gen Apple Pencil has fallen to a fantastic new low price of just $79, and is perfect for older iPads as well as Apple's new 10th generation model.

The Apple Pencil 2 works with more modern versions of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini 6. You can clip it to the side of the iPad through magnets and it will charge through induction while it's there. It won't work with the new iPad 10th-gen or the previous iPad 9th-gen however.

The first-generation Apple Pencil will work with pretty much every iPad available to buy now - it's almost a must-have extra for many purchases. It has been reduced in the past, so watch out this Cyber Monday to see if there are any extra reductions.

Where to find the best Cyber Monday Apple Pencil deals