One product so many of our readers are looking to buy this holiday season is the Apple Watch , but which is the best deal this Cyber Monday ? With discounts across the board, it can be hard to choose between the different models but the current savings on the Apple Watch Series 6 make it the smartest buy right now.

The Apple Watch Series 6 adds new features such as Blood Oxygen monitoring, a brighter display, an always-on altimeter, and two new colors: blue and red. If you're wondering which Apple Watch to go for this Cyber Monday? The newest model is the right choice at $50 off.

The Series 6 is the top-of-the-line Apple Watch model and it only hit the market this fall. The fact it is being discounted at all, let alone by as much as $50, mean it is a deal worth jumping on. The deal applied to various colors and sizes, plus GPS + Cellular models, too.

The latest Apple Watch adds Blood Oxygen monitoring for the first time which allows users to measure the level of oxygenation in their blood via the built-in sensor and Blood Oxygen app. The watch will also do some background monitoring of your blood oxygen levels as you work, workout, relax, and sleep.

Another new addition exclusive to the Series 6 is an always-on altimeter, which allows you to always understand your current elevation at any moment. This is a handy feature for those who like to hike, camp, or cyclists who enjoy a good hill climb. The new, brighter always-on display also makes it easier to check the time or any other data point at a glance, especially outdoors.

Internally, the Series 6 has been upgraded to the S6 system-in-package which runs up to 20 percent faster while maintaining the same all-day 18-hour battery life. It also offers faster charging, completing a full charge in under 1.5 hours according to Apple, as well as improved battery life for certain workouts like running.

The watch continues to support all of the great features, like heart rate monitoring, the ability to take an ECG, fall detection, customizable watch faces and activity tracking.

While its improvements over the Apple Watch Series 5 that came before it are subtle ones, they are totally worth the extra $20 or so it will cost you today to get the newest model and you'll be future-proofing yourself for longer.

While the previous-gen Series 3 is the most affordable option, the discounts available today aren't stellar and, being an older model, it might end up needing to be replaced in a couple of years once it no longer supports the latest watchOS updates. The newly-released Apple Watch SE is also seeing only slight discounts right now.

If you're looking for a different Apple Watch, check out our list of the Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals. Want to find out what other kinds of deals are going on with everything Apple? Check out our list of the Best Apple Cyber Monday deals.