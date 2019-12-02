If you've been waiting for the right time to buy a Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine bundled with a milk frother and coffee capsules, now is the time.

I'm a huge Nespresso fan. I have an Original Line machine, which only makes espresso, but I just bought one of these Vertuo machines and eagerly await its arrival. Nespresso is known for its extremely tasty and easy espresso and coffee beverages. I was a Keurig drinker until I decided its weak brew wasn't doing it for me. I started brewing regular coffee but I wanted something faster and easier for a quick intake of caffeine on busy mornings. Enter Nespresso. It ticks all my boxes, fast, easy, and consistently delicious. You even get a beautiful crema! Yes, the capsules are disposable but Nespresso recycles their capsules for free; you can order a free pre-paid postage recycling bag from their website and drop it at your local UPS when it's full.

The Vertuo machine takes proprietary espresso and coffee capsules that have a bar code on them. The machine reads the bar code so it "knows" exactly which size brew to make. It's so easy, just pop in a capsule and touch the button, you can get Espresso (1.35 ounces), Double Espresso (2.7 ounces), Gran Lungo (5 ounces), Coffee (7.7 ounces) and Alto (14 ounces.) No thinking in the early morning fog. While this machine is not Nespresso's newest model, it still makes all of the same beverages.

This bundle goes one better. You get a Nespresso Vertuo Machine by De'Longhi, Aeroccino Milk Frother, and three sleeves of the best-selling coffee capsules, 30 capsules total: 10 Stormio, 10 Odacio, 10 Melozio. The milk frother allows you to make all of those fancy espresso beverages you'd usually need to head to your local coffee shop to get: cappuccinos, lattes, mochas, and much more, Even better, you can use any kind of milk you prefer. Don't wait, because this 59% off deal will not last.

