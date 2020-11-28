The elegant Note has palm rejection, needs no Bluetooth connection, and it is highly accurate and fluent. Compatibility: any of the newer iPad or iPad Pro models. It comes in Black and Gold.

An Adonit stylus I haven't tried myself but looks very interesting is the mouse-and-stylus in one, Adonit Note-M.

From Adonit:

A unique multi-angled sensor is developed to detect up to 5mm away from the surface. This provides you with a seamless experience when using the mouse functionality. The Note-M attaches to the side of your iPad Pro (3rd/4th Gen), iPad Air (4th Gen), or any other magnetic surface. The 2-in-1 design is lightweight and compact enough for you to bring it with you anywhere you go—the best tool for remote working or work from home.

