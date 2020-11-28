Adonit makes some great alternatives to the Apple Pencil at a lower price point. With this Cyber Monday deal they are an even better alternative. I've reviewed a number of Adonit's products myself, the Adonit Note+, Adonit Note, Adonit Pro 4, Adonit V-Grip, and Adonit PhotoGrip Qi. Adonit has made our best stylus roundup. Here are a couple of sale highlights.
So natural
Adonit Note Stylus
Feels like pen and paper
The elegant Note has palm rejection, needs no Bluetooth connection, and it is highly accurate and fluent. Compatibility: any of the newer iPad or iPad Pro models. It comes in Black and Gold.
An Adonit stylus I haven't tried myself but looks very interesting is the mouse-and-stylus in one, Adonit Note-M.
From Adonit:
A unique multi-angled sensor is developed to detect up to 5mm away from the surface. This provides you with a seamless experience when using the mouse functionality. The Note-M attaches to the side of your iPad Pro (3rd/4th Gen), iPad Air (4th Gen), or any other magnetic surface. The 2-in-1 design is lightweight and compact enough for you to bring it with you anywhere you go—the best tool for remote working or work from home.
This is a great opportunity to try out the Adonit Note-M for yourself, 40% off.
Stylus and mouse
Adonit Note-M
Multi-functional
This advanced stylus has a mouse sensor, left and right-click buttons, a touch-sensitive scrolling wheel, and palm rejection. It's compatible with the iPad Pro (third and fourth generation), iPad (sixth, seventh, and eighth generations), iPad Air (third and fourth generations), and iPad Mini (fifth generation).
Check out the complete stylus line up to 40% on Adonit's website and Adonit's Amazon store.
