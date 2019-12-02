Cyber Monday is almost here, and the deals are already flowing in Australia. We will be rounding up all of our favorites right here, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for new deals as they become available.
Best Cyber Monday deals in Australia
- Fire TV Stick (AU$49,99 at Amazon)
- Fitbit Versa Lite (AU$163 at Amazon.com.au)
- BOSE QuietComfort 35 II Headphones (AU$375 at Amazon.com.au)
- Lenovo Yoga, Thinkpad and Legion laptops (25% OFF at Amazon.com.au)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (AU$199.00 at Amazon.com.au)
- Yamaha Wireless Soundbar Speaker (AU$219 at Amazon.com.au)
- All New Kindle (AU$99.99 at Amazon.com.au)
- TicPods True Wireless Earbuds (AU$119 at Amazon.com.au)
- Razer gaming accessories (32% OFF at Amazon.com.au)
- PlayStation 4 1TB Pro Fortnite Console (AU$369 at Amazon.com.au)
- XBOX One X 1TB Console Bundle with Division 2 (AU$428 at Amazon.com.au)
Huawei MateBook 13 Laptop (AU$1,499.99 at Amazon.com.au)
- Amazon Devices
- TVs
- PCs, Laptops & Office electronics
- VPNs
- Smartphones & Tablets
- Headphones & speakers
- PC Gaming
- Console Gaming
- Cameras, Wearables & Accessories
- Toys & Entertainment
- Home
- Fashion
- Toys & Outdoors
- Kitchen & Cleaning
This year's top picks
Last year's top-seller, Echo Dot, has already had its price cut to AU$39.99 making it cheaper to add Alexa to (more) rooms in your house. Many other Amazon devices followed suit, like the Echo Show 5, Ring Doorbells and Ring Security Cameras, too.
There are plenty of deals to be had on third-party products too, with some of the best listed below.
Newest Deals
Cyber Monday is bringing with it a ton of deals. It's going to be hard to keep up with everything that drops in price, but we will do our best to bring you the latest deals you won't want to miss out on. This list has have the deals that we've just spotted, so if you only have a few minutes of time to looks, this is where to begin.
- Save up to 28% TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for only AU35.99
- Fitbit Versa 2 AU$260.00 (was AU$286.00)
- Save on Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Earbuds AU$175.00 (was AU$196.00)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case Only AU$199.00 (Was AU$248)
- PlayStation 4 500GB Fortnite Neo Versa Console Bundle AU$223.99 (was AU$400.00)
- Xbox One S - 1TB Console AU$278.00 (was AU$369.00)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console Fortnite Neo Versa Bundle AU$349.99 (was AU$500.00)
- Save up to 32% on Razer gaming accessories
- Save up to 25% on select Lenovo Yoga, Thinkpad and Legion laptops Starts at AU297.75
- Save up to 25% on Chromebooks Starts at AU$710.25.
- Huawei MateBook 13 Laptop AU$1,499.99 (was AU$2,198.00)
Amazon devices
From Fire Tablets to streaming sticks, just about everything that Amazon makes will eventually be on sale. The company has already discounted a bunch of its stuff, with some must-have pricing. Whether you need something for yourself or want to start your holiday lists early, these deals are worth your time. You can also check all other Amazon deals in this link.
- Echo Dot 3rd gen AU$36.00 (was AU$79.00)
- Fire Stick TV AU$49.00 (was AU69.00)
- Echo Dot with Clock AU$69.00 (was AU99.00)
- Echo Show 5 AU$79.00 (was AU129.00)
- All New Kindle AU$99.00 (was AU139.00)
- All New Echo 3rd gen AU$99.00 (was AU149.00)
- Get AU$100 off Ring Doorbells Starts at AU$249.00
- Get AU$80 off Ring Security Cameras Starts at AU$249.00
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) AU$269.00 (was AU349.00)
TVs
These are probably the most searched deals on Cyber Monday every year. We know this year won't be different, and that's why will do our best to make it easier for you to choose between the best TV deals for as many sizes and brands possible. You can find the best deals so far below.
- Sony Slim Soundbar AU$$150.00 (was AU$199.00)
- Up to 40% off 4K UHD TVs from Soniq, Aiwa and Seiki Starts at AU$$329.00
- Save on Soniq 65" 4K UHD TV with Chromecast AU$$549.00 (was AU$816.57)
- Save up to 20% on Projectors from BenQ Starts at AU$$599.00
- Sony 55"4K Smart TV AU$943.00 (was AU$1,149)
- Sony 65"4K Smart TV AU$1,256.90 (was AU$1,645.00)
- Samsung 75-inch Series 7 RU7100 4K LED TV AU$$1,533.00 (was AU$3,099)
- Samsung QA65Q60RAW 65-inch QLED TV AU$2,097.00 (was AU$3,299)
- Yamaha Wireless Soundbar Speaker AU$219.00 (was AU$345)
- Up to 37% off Sound Bars from Yamaha
PCs, Laptops & Office electronics:
Buying a new PC can be a big investment, but Cyber Monday often allows you to get better specs for the same price you were going to pay before, or helps you save money on the purchase.
- Save up to 45% on select Corsair gaming accessories & components Starts at AU$11.00
- Save up to 30% off ASUS gaming accessories Starts at AU$14.00
- Save up to 32% on Razer gaming accessories Starts at AU$46.00
- ASUS Blue Cave Router for Smart Home AU$199.00 (was AU$324.00)
- Save up to 25% on Chromebooks Starts at AU$710.25.
- Get up to AU$750 OFF on a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Starts at AU$974.00 Save up to 25% on MSI Gaming Desktops Starts at AU$1,079.28
- Get up to AU$500 of a Asus ZenBook Flip Starts at AU$1,199.00
- HP Envy x2 2-in-1 | Snapdragon 835 / 256GB SSD AU$1,299.00 (was AU$1,899.00)
- Get up to AU$790 OFF on a Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Starts at AU$1,359.00
- Huawei MateBook 13 Laptop AU$1,499.99 (was AU$2,198.00)
- Save up to 30% on Razer laptops Starts at AU$1,606.77
- XPS 13 Laptop ( i7 / 8GB / 256GB) AU$1,698.99 (was AU$2,498.99)
- Save up to 50% on MSI laptops Starts at AU$1,799.40
- Legion Y7000 15.6-inch laptop AU$1,799.00 (was AU$2,399.00)
- Dell XPS 15 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB / GTX 1050 AU$1,799.00 (was AU$2,399.00)
- Dell Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-one | i5 / 8GB / 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD / GTX 1050 AU$1,329.00 (was AU$1,899.00)
- Save up to 25% on select Lenovo Yoga, Thinkpad and Legion laptops Starts at AU297.75
- Up to 40% on selected Dell Laptops Starts at AU$328.99
- Up to 40% off on selected Dell Monitors Starts at AU$194.25
VPNs
Privacy is more important than ever, and a VPN will keep you safe wherever you browse. VPNs also work if you want to access content that is blocked in your region. Whatever you want to use it for, you can find the best Cyber Monday VPN Deals right in this list.
- Get 12 months + 3 months free for ExpressVPN
- Get up to 73% OFF for IPVanish
- Get up to 83% OFF for NordVPN
- Get up to 88% OFF for PureVPN
Smartphones & Tablets
- Save up to 35% off on Optus Mobile Phones & Prepaid Sim Cards
- Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB AU$789.49 (was AU$986.00)
- Save AU$450 on a Huawei P30 Pro 256GB AU$1.149.00 (was AU$1.599.00)
Headphones & speakers
- Save up to 28% TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for only AU35.99
- Marshall Major II Bluetooth Headphones for only AU$69.99
- Up to 25% off HiFi Equipment from Sony, KEF & Yamaha Starts at AU$105.00
- Get 40% OFF a pair of TicPods True Wireless Earbuds AU$119.40 (was AU$199.00)
- Get up t0 29% OFF a Bose SoundLink Color speaker AU$134.33 (was AU$188.00)
- Sony Wireless Over-Ear Headphones AU$149.00 (was AU$199.00)
- Save on Bose SoundSport Free Wireless headphones AU$175.00 (was AU$196.00)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case Only AU$199.00 (Was AU$248)
- Yamaha Wireless Soundbar Speaker AU$219.00 (was AU$345)
- Get a Sonos One Smart Speaker AU$220.00 (was AU$299.00)
- Save 38% on Jabra 85H Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones AU$309.99 (was AU$499.00)
- Save AU$125 on a BOSE QuietComfort 35 II Headphones AU$332.00 (was AU$499.65)
PC Gaming
- Save up to 45% on select Corsair gaming accessories & components Starts at AU$11.00
- Save up to 30% off ASUS gaming accessories Starts at AU$14.00
- Save up to 32% on Razer gaming accessories Starts at AU$46.00 Save up to 25% on MSI Gaming Desktops Starts at AU$1,079.28
- Save up to 30% on Razer laptops Starts at AU$1,606.77
- Save up to 50% on MSI laptops Starts at AU$1,799.40
Console Gaming
- Save up to 25% off on PlayStation 4 Games Starts at AU$9.72
- Sega Mega Drive Mini AU$99.00 (was AU$139.00)
- PlayStation 4 500GB Fortnite Neo Versa Console Bundle AU$223.99 (was AU$400.00)
- Xbox One S - 1TB Console AU$278.00 (was AU$369.00)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console Fortnite Neo Versa Bundle AU$349.99 (was AU$500.00)
- XBOX One X 1TB Console Bundle with Division 2 AU$428.00 (was AU$559.00)
- Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset AU$568.00 (was AU$649.00)
Cameras, wearables & accessories
- Save up to 50% on SanDisk products
- Save AU$100 on a Canon EOS 3000D DSLR AU$499.00 (was AU$599.00)
- Fitbit Versa Lite AU$162.61 (was AU$249.95)
- Get 25% of a TicWatch E2 AU$179.24 (was AU$238.99)
- Get 25% of a TicWatch S2 AU$179.24 (was AU$282.99)
- Get 25% of a TicWatch C2 AU$224.25 (was AU$299.00)
- Get 36% of a TicWatch Pro AU$258.99 (was AU$369.99)
Toys & Entertainment
- Up to 55% on Books!
- Save 25% on NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Toys
- Save over AU$400 on a Nishiro 36V Electric Ebike Folding AU$850.00 (was AU$1099.00)
Home, Fashion & Outdoors
- Save up to 50% on Batteries from Energizer and Panasonic Starts at AU$2.49
- Up to 40% off on TP-Link Smart Plugs and Lights Starts at AU$15.90
- Save at least 30% off select Smart Home Products Starts at AU$23.00
- Up to 25% off on Goldair Cooling Starts at AU$33.69
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulb AU$40.00 (Was AU$55.00)
- Save up to 40% off on Lacoste Shoes Starts at AU$62.97
- Get up to to 40% off Suitcases Starts at AU$81.00
- Save up to 50% OFF on Calvin Klein and Van Heusen clothing
Fashion
- Save up to 30% on Billabong clothing Starts at £24.64
- Save up to 30% on Seafolly swimwear Starts at £24.67
- Save up to 40% on Invicta watches Starts at £81.29
Toys
- Up to 25% off Board Games Starts at AU$6.00
- Up to 40% off on Beyblade and Transformer Toys Starts at AU$6.50
- Up to 40% off on FurReal and Baby Alive Toys **Starts at AU$9.00*
- Save up to 35% on STEM Learning Toys **Starts at AU$14.42*
- Up to 25% off on LEGO Frozen, Duplo & Friend for Prime Members **Starts at AU$15.00*
- Up to 30% off select Star Wars Toys **Starts at AU$18.00*
- Save up to 30% on Anki Robots and Accessories **Starts at AU$19.86*
- Save up to 40% on Sunny Life Inflatables **Starts at AU$27.99*
Kitchen & Cleaning
- Up to 40% off EKO Bins and Bin Liners Starts at AU$81.00
- Save 44% on Décor Food Storage Containers, Clear, Pack Of 6 AU$8.99 (was AU$16.00)
- Save up to 40% on Lodge Cast Iron Starts at AU$17.97
- Save up to 45% on Masterpro Kitchen Appliances and Knives Starts at AU$31.00
- Save up to 30% on Global Knives Starts at AU$31.99
- Save 25% on George Foreman Barbeques AU$85.95 (was AU$118.00)
- Save up to 20% off Shop Vac products Starts at AU$90.00
- Save 22% on Breville The Flavour Maker Slow Cooker AU$108.12 (was AU$139.00)
- Save 29% on Braun MultiQuick 7, Hand Blender & Food Processor AU$113.15 (was AU$159.00)
- Save 31% on Breville The Kinetix® Pro Blender AU$113.15 (was AU$159.00)
- TEFAL Ingenio Stackable Pots and Pans AU$145.99 (was AU$183.00)
- Save 31% on a Philips All In One Multi Cooker AU$199.99 (was AU$311.61)
- Save 18% on Kenwood Chef Sense Stand Mixer 4.6L AU$261.75 (was AU$319.00)
- Save AU$100 on a Dyson V6 Slim Origin cordless vacuum AU$299.00 (was AU$399.00)
- Save up to 20% off on Ausclimate Dehumidifiers Starts at AU$319.00
- Save AU$370 on a Breville the Barista Express Coffee Machine AU$579.00 (was AU$949.00)
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.