Cyber Monday is almost here! Most Canadian retailers have updated their prices for Cyber Monday, and you can get some incredible deals in Canada, from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and others.

Best Cyber Monday deals in Canada

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (CAD$24.99 at Amazon)

Fitbit Versa 2 (CAD$200 at Amazon)

Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse (CAD$40 at Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (CAD$250 at Amazon)

Echo Dot 3rd gen (CAD$30 at Amazon)

Kindle Paperwhite (CAD$110 at Amazon)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II (CAD$379 at Amazon)

ASUS Chromebook 2-in-1 14" Touchscreen (CAD$549 at Amazon)

Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam 1080P (CAD$80 at Amazon)

Eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router/range Extender (CAD$188 at Amazon)

This year's top picks on Amazon

Last year's top-seller, Echo Dot, has already had its price cut to CAD$29.99 making it cheaper to add Alexa to (more) rooms in your house. Many other Amazon devices followed suit, like the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire tablets and the New Kindle Paperwhite, too.

Best Sellers

Newest Deals

Cyber Monday will bring with it a ton of deals. It's going to be hard to keep up with everything that drops in price, but we will do our best to bring you the latest deals you won't want to miss out on. This list will have the deals that we've just spotted, so if you only have a few minutes of time to looks, this is where to begin.

Amazon devices

From Fire Tablets to streaming sticks, just about everything that Amazon makes will eventually be on sale. The company has already discounted a bunch of its stuff, with some must-have pricing. Whether you need something for yourself or want to start your holiday lists early, these deals are worth your time.

Apple devices

TVs

These are probably the most searched deals on Cyber Monday every year. We know this year won't be different, and that's why will do our best to make it easier for you to choose between the best TV deals for as many sizes and brands possible. You can find the best deals so far below.

Laptops & Accesories

If you are always on the go, you need a solid laptop. Cyber Monday is the best time to renew your old laptop, start working on the go with one, or to find one to gift for Xmas. Do not worry, you can find the best Laptop Deals in Canada right here.

PCs, Monitors & Office electronics

Buying a new PC can be a big investment, but Cyber Monday often allows you to get better specs for the same price you were going to pay before, or helps you save money on the purchase.

PC Gaming

In PC gaming, having the best gear can make the difference between winning and losing. Here you will find the best deals to help you put your rig together or upgrade it.

Smartphones

Unlocked phones are becoming more popular, so if you don't want to finance through your carrier, here are some great ways to put an affordable phone in your pocket.

Tablets

Laptops can be a thing of the past. So much can now be done from a tablet. Get a great price for one during this Cyber Monday Sale Weekend.

Headphones

You don't have to go broke to get a good deal on a pair of headphones. They come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and prices these days, and here are some of the best deals you'll find.

Speakers

Cameras

Beginner, advanced, or professional, every photographer needs a tool. And, we are gathering the best deals on Digital Cameras and DSLRs.

Wearables, Drones & accessories

Console Gaming

Every year we find deals on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles. This year is no different, get ready to find the best Gaming Deals right here. Game on!

VPNs

Privacy is more important than ever, and a VPN will keep you safe wherever you browse. VPNs also work if you want to access content that is blocked in your region. Whatever you want to use it for, you can find the best Cyber Monday VPN Deals right in this list.

Get Surfshark VPN for CAD$2.59/mo

Get 12 months + 3 months free for ExpressVPN

Get up to 73% OFF for IPVanish

Get up to 83% OFF for NordVPN

Get up to 88% OFF for PureVPN

Movies, Music & Books

Smart Home

Home and DIY

Vacuums

Kitchen

Fashion

Personal Care

Toys

The smallest ones in the house want to have fun, and getting their toys at the best price makes it so much better for your pocket. Find great deals on building blocks sets, dollhouses, kid-friendly tablets, and more!

Toddlers & Babies

Are you having a baby or raising one? That can be very expensive! We are doing our best to find the best deals to make all this easier for you.

