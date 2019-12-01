If you love to read, Cyber Monday is a great time to get a deal on Kindle eBooks. From November 27 through December 4, when you spend $20 on eBooks, you get $5 back in eBook credit . If you've already made some purchases without knowing about this deal, don't worry! Any purchases you make within this time frame count, regardless of when you activate.

You can read Kindle eBooks on any Kindle reader. Don't have or want an e-reader? You can also read your eBooks on your iPad, iPhone, or other mobile devices with the Kindle app. I personally do most of my reading in the Kindle ecosystem. I own a Kindle device, and I have the Kindle app on my iPad. They sync automatically so I can start my book on one device and pick up where I left off on the other device.

Any Kindle eBook purchased on Amazon.com during the offer period will count, even if you purchased before you activated this offer. This includes eBook gift orders, bulk eBook orders, and pre-orders that are fulfilled between November 27 and December 4. Note that your $5 credit will not show up in your account immediately after spending the requisite $20; rather, it will appear in your account within two days. You will be notified by email when it's been added.

The $5 credit you earn will automatically be applied to any Kindle eBook purchase you make. The credit does expire 21 days after being applied to your account, so don't delay in using it.

