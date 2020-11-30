Shopping for any SpongeBob fans this Cyber Monday ? Then you definitely need to check out these sweet Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom came out on PS2, GameCube, Xbox, and PC when I was a teenager. It was one of my favorite games. So, I was delighted this year when the game was remade to include updated controls and graphics. Right now, the special editions are selling with collectible goodies like stickers, Spongebob figurines, socks, and more.

Run around as SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, or Sandy Cheeks as you take down Plankton's evil robots and try to restore peace to Bikini Bottom. This special edition comes with collectible figures, socks, keychains, lithographs, and stickers.

If the idea of getting the F.U.N. Edition sounds good, but you're not super thrilled with the price, there's also the Shiny Edition that comes with fewer goodies, but it easier on the wallet. Most importantly, you still get SpongeBob socks and that silly SpongeBob and Gary figurine with this cheaper option.

Run around as SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, or Sandy Cheeks as you take down Plankton's evil robots and try to restore peace to Bikini Bottom. This special edition comes with a SpongeBob collectible figure, socks, lithographs, and stickers.

The best thing about playing through the game is that it makes allusions to the show's most iconic and hilarious episodes. Whether you find a framed portrait of handsome Squidward or hear Mrs. Puff beg SpongeBob not to get behind the wheel of a car.

The platforming elements are challenging but not insanely difficult giving it a good balance as you play through the story and defeat Plankton's evil robots. You'll play as Sandy Cheeks, Patrick Star, and of course your favorite sponge who each have their own special attacks and skillsets.

There are plenty of other Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals going on right now, so be sure to take a look. You might just be able to snag some cheap gifts for the holidays.