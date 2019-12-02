Unleash your child's creativity with a building set while the prices are Cyber Monday low. LEGO is a classic toy for a reason. Building toys encourage creativity and exercise the mind.

My brother and I were nearly five years apart, so we didn't have a whole lot in common as kids. The one toy we played with together a lot was LEGO. I can still picture dragging the LEGO suitcase out from under his bed, dumping all the bricks out on the floor, and building together for hours.

Unlike electronic toys, LEGO and other building toys put your children in an active role. They can build the set according to the directions, or they can take it a different way and built something wholly new and creative. And who are we kidding: LEGO sets aren't just for kids! There are some cool sets to collect here, such as the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Castle 40% off and the LEGO Brickheads Mr. & Mrs.Claus at 55% off.

LEGO isn't the only game out there. There are several other classic building sets at Cyber Monday bargain prices. Some highlights include the PLAYMOBIL Stay Puft Marshmallow Man 58% off, K'NEX K-FORCE Battle Bow Build and Blast Set 48% off, TINKERTOY 30 Model Super Building Set 49% off, 6 piece Tengu Travel Pal Magnetic Wooden Block Set, Jet Plane 55% off (perfect for your next flight) and Lincoln Logs Centennial Edition Tin 36% off. A bit of trivia: Lincoln Logs were invented in 1916 by John Lloyd Wright, son of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright!

Check out all of the Cyber Monday LEGO and other building block deals. Your child (or your inner child!) will thank you.

