If you want Apple's smallest and most portable tablet, today's Cyber Monday sale on the iPad mini is well worth a look. Over at Best Buy, you can snag the diminutive tablet with $100 off in various configurations, but only if you act fast.

The deal applies to all three available colors, both capacity options, as well as cellular-enabled models, taking base-spec iPad mini to a new low at just $299.99. Considering how rare iPad mini deals are, this is probably one of the best iPad deals you'll find this holiday season. You'll also score four months of Apple Music and four months of Apple News+ with your purchase which adds another $80 of value to this deal.

The iPad mini was released in 2019 and retains the familiar 7.9-inch form factor from its 2015 predecessor but gains the A12 Bionic chip for a huge performance boost — three times the processing performance and nine times faster graphics, according to Apple. The display is 25% brighter, has True Tone and P3 wide color support, too.

For the first time, the mini line has also gained support for Apple Pencil (or, if you want to save a bit more, you could go for the cheaper Logitech Crayon.

We went hands-on with the 5th-gen iPad mini so you can get an in-depth look at it before you buy it. iMore also has roundups of the best iPad mini cases and keyboards for your new device so you can put your savings to good use. If the iPad mini is not for you, there are plenty other Black Friday iPad deals worth peeping.