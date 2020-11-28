Black Friday might be over, but the earliest Cyber Monday deals are already here. The perfect time to add to and upgrade your Smart Home, or to start one for the very first time, there are some really excellent smart home deals to be found. One crucial element of any smart home is security, which allows you to protect your loved ones and the rest of your home. Right now you can save up to 30% on this line of security cameras in one of Amazon's early Cyber Monday deals, making them some of the best smart home deals around. Check it out!
- : Kami by Yi 1080p Indoor Security Camera | $9 off
- : Yi 360-Degree 1080p Indoor Security Camera | $12 off
- : Kami by Yi 1080p Outdoor Security Camera | $16 off
- : Yi 1080p Outdoor Security Camera | $23 off
- : Zmodo 1080p Outdoor Security Camera | $28 off
- : VAVA 1080p Wireless Security Camera Pro | $60 off
Kami by Yi 1080p Indoor Security Camera | $9 off
This indoor security camera records footage in 1080p, has face detection, works with Alexa or Google Assistant, and has eight IR LEDs for activity detection at night. It automatically sends alerts to your phone, and you can also add an SD card for continuous recording or enable Yi's cloud service to store the data.
Yi 360-Degree 1080p Indoor Security Camera | $12 off
Yi Technology's indoor security camera is one of the best you'll find today, with the camera relying on AI for face detection. It has 360-degree coverage, an array of IR LEDs that allow it to work at night, a privacy cover that lets you close the camera, automatic alerts, and the ability to store the recordings on Yi's cloud service.
Kami by Yi 1080p Outdoor Security Camera | $16 off
Kami's outdoor camera has the same set of features as its indoor camera: you get AI-based face detection, IR LEDs for recording at night, Alexa integration, 110-degree field of view, IP65 rating, and easy installation. You can set up alerts on your phone, add an SD card, or store the recordings on Kami's cloud servers.
Yi 1080p Outdoor Security Camera | $23 off
This outdoor security camera has face detection, IP65 rating, 110-degree field of view, and 12 IR LEDs for night vision. You also get two-way audio, ability to store the recording offline using an SD card or on Yi's cloud servers, and the camera records footage in 1080p.
Zmodo 1080p Outdoor Security Camera | $28 off
Zmodo's outdoor security camera records footage in 1080p and can pick up motion as far as 65ft away. It has automatic alerts whenever it detects motion, you can store the footage offline or on Zmodo's cloud, and you get an IP65 rating and 90-degree field of view.
VAVA 1080p Wireless Security Camera Pro | $60 off
VAVA's Wireless Security Camera Pro is an interesting product that you can use either indoors or outdoors. It records footage at 1080p to an SD card, triggers motion alerts, and works wirelessly — even outdoors. The camera has an IP66 rating, a 110-degree field of view, two-way audio, and a 5000mAh battery that shoots footage for 15 days on a full charge.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.