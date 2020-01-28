I've been using DuckDuckGo as my default search engine for years now for one simple reason, which is clearly stated on their website: They don't store your personal info

They don't follow you around with ads

They don't track you, ever Every other search engine you're using, if you aren't using DuckDuckGo, is designed to collect information about you and sell to advertisers. Or, as noted in this NY Times opinion piece, is likely being used to manipulate you in some form or fashion. Safari on your Mac and on your iOS device lets you change your default search engine to DuckDuckGo. If you're using some other browser, DuckDuckGo offers a plugin for that browser that will make it your default search engine. Kiss Social Media Goodbye As was the case with personal assistants, this is a tough nut to crack. Social media—Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, for better or worse, has become the center of our personal universe and it may be a difficult habit to kick. But be aware that every social media platform you use is nothing more than a personal information collection machine. Their sole purpose is to figure out who you are so they can anticipate and, in some cases, drive what it is what you think you want and need. And note that even Jeff Bezos isn't immune to his personal data being leaked because of one of these platforms. So, at the very least, beware of social media, but it may be better to drop it altogether. Turn on FileVault