"I had been wanting to work with Momoa for years," Bautista told Variety. "We just really gel. It's odd. We're so similar in certain ways, but our personalities, our energies are just extreme opposites. He is a very high energy, very outgoing person, and I'm just an introverted person, a very low energy person."

Speaking with Variety , Bautista talked about the way he and Momoa "just gel," despite the pair being very different in some key ways — specifically, Bautista is the quiet type while Momoa is anything but.

With the second season of SEE now underway on Apple TV+ its promotion is in full swing. Part of that saw new recruit Dave Bautista talking about the show and his relationship with co-star and on-screen brother, Jason Momoa.

Momoa plays Baba Voss in the show with Bautista taking on the role of Edo Voss, his brother. Their relationship is complicated to say the least, but Bautista believes that isn't necessarily all his character's fault. Blame the environment, he says.

"I'd never say Edo was a nice guy," Bautista said with a laugh. "But I think he's a product of his environment. I think that he believes that he's got good intentions. I think he believes he's doing what is best. I also think his relationship with Baba — I think his resentment comes from a rightful place."

Bautista also goes into detail about playing a blind man on-screen and the work that was done to make sure he came across just right. You can read the full Variety piece for the ins and outs, including Bautista's hopes that SEE won't be his last recurring role.

If you want to enjoy SEE in style, be sure to check out our list of the Best Apple TV deals on the market today.