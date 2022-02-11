What you need to know
- Bloons TD 6+ is available for download from Apple Arcade now.
- The new Apple Arcade game is the same title as the one already sold in the App Store for $4.99.
Bloons TD 6+ is the latest game to make the jump to Apple Arcade, taking a $4.99 game and making it free for subscribers to Apple's gaming service.
Available for download from the App Store today, the latest Apple Arcade addition is sure to be a popular one. Bloons TD 6 was already a favorite but now people can download it for free so long as they pay Apple $4.99 per month or have Apple One.
The game itself is the same as the one that is already available in the App Store but without the price tag attached. And that means gamers can look forward to family play with a four-player co-op mode and more!
Players can craft their perfect defense from a combination of awesome monkey towers, upgrades, heroes, and activated abilities, then pop every last invading Bloon. Beyond the 50+ maps available in single player, players can dive into multiple additional game modes including 4-Player co-op, where they can experience every map and mode with up to three other players in public or private games. Or try Boss Events, where fearsome boss Bloons will challenge even the strongest defenses. And if a single map isn't enough, take on the Odyssey and battle through a series of 3 to 5 maps connected by their theme, rules, and rewards. All along the way players can earn trophies to unlock dozens of cosmetic items that let them customize their monkeys, Bloons, animations, music, and much more.
Other features include 22 powerful monkey towers, 13 diverse Heroes, and a whole lot more. As is the case with all Apple Arcade games this one will be completely free of ads and in-app purchases so nothing can get between you and hours of gameplay.
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. It might not make a huge difference here, but it will change the game in other App Store and Apple Arcade titles!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's 3 reasons why I'll miss the notch if Apple gets rid of it
Since its inception, the iPhone notch has been the subject of much discussion. But as the end of the notch era seems to be in sight, I can't help but realize there are reasons I will actually miss the damn thing.
Xiaomi chief sets sights on Apple in China
Xiaomi founder and chief executive Lei Jun says the company wants to benchmark against Apple in terms of products and experience and become China's number one high-end brand in the next three years.
This stunning foldable iPhone concept is the best you've ever seen
Apple has long been rumored to have plans to launch a foldable iPhone and it'll have a winner if it's anything like this new iPhone Air concept.
Haven't played all Nintendo Switch Pokémon games? What are you waiting for?
Looking for some awesome games to complete your Nintendo Switch collection? You can't go wrong with Pokémon RPGs and DLC!