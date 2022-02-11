Bloons TD 6+ is the latest game to make the jump to Apple Arcade, taking a $4.99 game and making it free for subscribers to Apple's gaming service.

Available for download from the App Store today, the latest Apple Arcade addition is sure to be a popular one. Bloons TD 6 was already a favorite but now people can download it for free so long as they pay Apple $4.99 per month or have Apple One.

The game itself is the same as the one that is already available in the App Store but without the price tag attached. And that means gamers can look forward to family play with a four-player co-op mode and more!

Players can craft their perfect defense from a combination of awesome monkey towers, upgrades, heroes, and activated abilities, then pop every last invading Bloon. Beyond the 50+ maps available in single player, players can dive into multiple additional game modes including 4-Player co-op, where they can experience every map and mode with up to three other players in public or private games. Or try Boss Events, where fearsome boss Bloons will challenge even the strongest defenses. And if a single map isn't enough, take on the Odyssey and battle through a series of 3 to 5 maps connected by their theme, rules, and rewards. All along the way players can earn trophies to unlock dozens of cosmetic items that let them customize their monkeys, Bloons, animations, music, and much more.

Other features include 22 powerful monkey towers, 13 diverse Heroes, and a whole lot more. As is the case with all Apple Arcade games this one will be completely free of ads and in-app purchases so nothing can get between you and hours of gameplay.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. It might not make a huge difference here, but it will change the game in other App Store and Apple Arcade titles!