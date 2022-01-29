Make sure you watch The Tragedy of Macbeth before reading on — SPOILERS INBOUND.

The stars of 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' have been discussing the movie's amazing ending in a new interview. The Apple TV+ movie is now available to stream online and takes a slightly different look at the famous Shakespeare work.

In a new interview with Variety, stars Denzel Washington and Corey Hawkins have been discussing various things including the ending to what is fast becoming something of a streaming classic. Washington discusses learning swordplay, while Hawkins was more concerned about just avoiding hurting his co-star.

The pair described the day when they were filming the movie's ending, a scene that they had been rehearsing separately until the big day.

Washington described it as "a sweaty day," explaining that, with all the leather gear the actors wore while performing take after take, he "lost some weight that day." Hawkins was sweating for a different reason. "It was a little nerve-racking [fighting Denzel]. I just kept thinking, 'Oh, gosh, just please don't hurt him.' Because I'm a clumsy guy. In my head, I just saw the headlines," he says with a laugh.

Thankfully nothing went awry and the scene was filmed without any bloodshed. But the whole experience sounds like one that Hawkins is unlikely to forget in a hurry.

"But I'm fortunate enough that, the way he works, we beat through it in the same way we beat through scenes. So, it was easy, and it was a lot of fun," Hawkins continues. "That's what we did as kids, little boys running around playing with swords and stuff. Now, to do it across from an icon, a legend, is incredible."

The full Variety interview is well worth a read if you're a fan of the movie.

You can stream The Tragedy of Macbeth online now, although you will of course need an Apple TV+ subscription to do it.

If you want to enjoy The Tragedy of Macbeth in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.