DEVONtechnologies is offering a full 25% off all of its apps for this year's Black Friday deal whether you buy via the company's online presence or the App Store.

The deal will run from 6 pm Thursday, November 26th, 2020 UTC through 9 am on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020.

Starting November 27th, 2020, from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, DEVONtechnologies sells all its software products as well as upgrades for 25% less. Discounted products include all editions of DEVONthink, DEVONagent, and DEVONsphere. DEVONthink saves all your documents, keeps them organized, and recalls them whenever you need them. DEVONagent finds that needle in the haystack we call internet. And DEVONsphere keeps the data you need always at your fingertips

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Eric Böhnisch-Volkmann, President DEVONtechnologies says it's all about giving a little back.

We at DEVONtechnologies are thankful for our families, for our colleagues, and our friends. For our work that we enjoy and are passionate about. And for the opportunity to make products that help our customers do better what they do. This is especially true in a year as challenging as 2020. As it is our tradition we offer all our products, from DEVONthink and DEVONthink To Go to DEVONagent and DEVONsphere Express, at a 25% discount this weekend to say 'thank you!' If this is not the best time to get ready for a better next year, then when is?

You can find out more about the deals on the DEVONtechnologies website. Now might be a very good time to get your hands on the excellent DEVONthink or any of the team's other great apps.