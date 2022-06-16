While players will level up very quickly early on in Diablo Immortal , this does taper off the further in you get. One of the biggest, most jarring hurdles comes when players will try to enter the Library of Zoltan Kulle.

In the world of Sanctuary, which is where the Diablo games take place, Zoltan Kulle was one of the founders of the Horadrim, an ancient order founded by the archangel Tyrael dedicated to defeating the three Prime Evils. Zoltan was a powerful mage who eventually fell to darkness and created the Black Soulstone. After his fall was realized, the Horadrim killed Zoltan, but his library still hides dark secrets.

As you progress through the main story of Diablo Immortal, you will eventually get to a region called the Shassar Sea. This desert region will require you to hunt down different artifacts in your quest, before finally making your way into a massive tomb called the Library of Zoltan Kulle.

On paper, the Shassar Sea is meant for characters in the level 28 through 35 range, while the Library of Zoltan Kulle is intended for characters that are level 35 through 40. The problem is that at this point, the rate of experience being earned slows down dramatically. Even if you've done side content up to this point, you're unlikely to be higher than level 31 or 32 by the time you're asked to enter the library. This is, obnoxiously, the point at which the game will also start reminding you about the ability to purchase the Battle Pass.

You might be tempted to try and make it through without being at the required level, but this is a very bad idea. You will very quickly be overwhelmed and won't be able to deal enough damage to the higher-level golems and undead that roam the library.

The best way to get through is to grind some side activities. You'll want to level up quickly, which means doing a lot of Bounties and Rift Challenges. The Battle Pass is also an option if you're willing to spend money, as each rank earned in the Battle Pass grants a massive chunk of experience.

Outside of those options, having a great build in Diablo Immortal will help you out, though you may have difficulty finding key gems this early on in the game.

Hang in there

Diablo Immortal, like many great iPhone games, is completely free-to-play, but unfortunately, there are a lot of ways to spend money. If you want to keep from spending money, it's going to take you longer to level up and get through later sections of the game. As time goes on, we're expecting more and more content to be added to Diablo Immortal, including new regions, bosses, and activities, at which point you might have to grind even more to explore the new content.