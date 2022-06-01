While there are optional microtransactions in Diablo Immortal, players do not need to pay any real-world money in order to enjoy the game. That being said, there are three different types of currencies and each one works differently while allowing you to purchase different things. You will need to understand how each of these works and what you can spend money on in order to make the most out of your adventure. It's also a good idea to understand how microtransactions work just to be aware.

Is Diablo Immortal really free-to-play?

Yes, you can easily play through Diablo Immortal without spending any real-world money on the game's optional microtransactions. However, you will acquire in-game currencies as you progress in this iOS game, which will allow you to pay to upgrade gear or buy helpful items.

While cosmetic skins can be purchased with real-world purchases, they do not provide any increased stats as of the time of this writing and Blizzard Entertainment itself has said that players will only be able to purchase gear by playing the game and not with purchases. This should hopefully prevent any pay-to-win nonsense. Of course, some players remain skeptical that the game will remain free to play as time goes on, so we'll have to keep an eye on how things progress as updates and new events come out.

Diablo Immortal microtransactions: Three currencies