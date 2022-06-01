While there are optional microtransactions in Diablo Immortal, players do not need to pay any real-world money in order to enjoy the game. That being said, there are three different types of currencies and each one works differently while allowing you to purchase different things. You will need to understand how each of these works and what you can spend money on in order to make the most out of your adventure. It's also a good idea to understand how microtransactions work just to be aware.
Is Diablo Immortal really free-to-play?
Yes, you can easily play through Diablo Immortal without spending any real-world money on the game's optional microtransactions. However, you will acquire in-game currencies as you progress in this iOS game, which will allow you to pay to upgrade gear or buy helpful items.
While cosmetic skins can be purchased with real-world purchases, they do not provide any increased stats as of the time of this writing and Blizzard Entertainment itself has said that players will only be able to purchase gear by playing the game and not with purchases. This should hopefully prevent any pay-to-win nonsense. Of course, some players remain skeptical that the game will remain free to play as time goes on, so we'll have to keep an eye on how things progress as updates and new events come out.
Diablo Immortal microtransactions: Three currencies
There are three distinct forms of currency in Diablo Immortal: Gold, Platinum, and Eternal Orbs. We'll go through how you can acquire each one and what you can spend it on.
Diablo Immortal: Gold
As players run through quests and defeat enemies, they will earn Gold, which is by far the most common currency and cannot be purchased with real-world money.
What to do with Gold
- Upgrade your gear.
- Purchase items from NPC merchants.
- Gamble for better gear (basically loot boxes where you don't know for sure what you will get).
- Save it up and use it to create a Clan for other players to join.
Diablo Immortal: Platinum
This currency is awarded to players for completing Daily Activity Quests and even stacks for up to three days to help you earn Platinum quicker. Additionally, players who sell items in the Market can earn Platinum for their goods. It's worth noting that players can get Platinum by purchasing it with Eternal Orbs as well.
What to do with Platinum
- Buy items that other players put up in the Marketplace.
- Use it at the Apprentice Jewelcrafter to craft Legendary Gems, which can boost your Attributes and power.
- Exchange them for Echo Crystals when talking to the Crystal Merchant so you can craft gems.
- Purchase a Legendary Crest from Crest Merchant to give your character modifiers for easier or harder gameplay.
Diablo Immortal: Eternal Orbs
This is a currency that can only be acquired by paying real-world money at the shop. Sometimes you can find Eternal Orbs selling at a discounted price.
- 60 Eternal Orbs for $0.99
- 315 Eternal Orbs for $4.99
- 630 Eternal Orbs for $9.99
- 1650 Eternal Orbs for $24.99
- 3450 Eternal Orbs for $49.99
- 7200 Eternal Orbs for $99.99
What to do with Eternal Orbs
- Purchase skins that only look cool without providing increased stats.
- Spend 150 of them to increase your Battle Pass tier.
- Buy Reforge Stones for 100 Eternal Orbs so you can Reforge things.
- Purchase Legendary Crests for 160 Eternal Orbs.
Jump into the inferno
Diablo Immortal is an intensive mobile game that offers plenty of quests, online multiplayer experiences, and ways to improve your character. Using the game's three currencies can help you become more powerful or simply look cooler through cosmetic skins. Regardless of what you do, spending real-world money is not required to keep up with others. However, you might want to spend some money on a game controller if you'd prefer a more comfortable playing experience.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
UK cinema-goers can now use their iPhone to prove their age
Movie-goers in the United Kingdom can now use their iPhone to prove their age when visiting select cinemas. The news means that people will be able to prove that they are over the required age when trying to watch movies in cinemas including Cineworld, Odeon, Showcase Cinemas, and Vue.
Learn all about Pokémon Gen 9's starters, main Legendaries, and more
The next-gen Pokémon games have been announced and they're going to be open world. Learn everything you need to know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet here!
Users furious as Twitter announces it's killing TweetDeck app for Mac
Twitter has announced that TweetDeck for Mac will be discontinued on July 1, meaning you'll only be able to use it on the web.
All the games coming to Nintendo Switch in June 2022!
If you're in the market for new Nintendo Switch games, here are the ones being released in June. Highlights include Mario Strikers: Battle League, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and Rabbids: Party of Legends.