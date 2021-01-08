Apple TV+ original Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld, is back for season 2 and the first three episodes are out now!

Season 2 of Dickinson was announced in October of 2020. The period comedy stars Hailee Steinfeld as the young poet Emily Dickinson of the 19th century. From Apple:

In the second season, Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld) is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play. Season two of "Dickinson" will reunite Steinfeld with returning ensemble cast members Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss and Adrian Blake Enscoe, as well as world-renowned rapper, singer and songwriter Wiz Khalifa, who will return as the character of Death. The second season will also introduce brand new guest stars, including Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe, Timothy Simons as Frederick Law Olmsted, Ayo Edebiri as Hattie, and Will Pullen as Nobody. As previously announced, recurring guest stars for season two include Finn Jones as Sam Bowles, and Pico Alexander as Ship.

Just yesterday Hailee Steinfeld stated that Dickinson season 2 would take Emily's relationship with Sue to the next level and that it was "messy and it's heartbreaking and it's beautiful and confusing."

The first three episodes of season 2 are out now, and episode four will debut on January 15. In the first episode, Steinfeld's character Dickinson will meet the newspaper Editor Sam Bowles (Finn Jones) who offers her the chance to have her work published.

Apple says Dickinson has already been picked up for season 3.