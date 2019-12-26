Today, the internet is abuzz with people sharing their #AirPodsforChristmas stories. Some of them are joyous occasions, relaying the message that a dental floss-size box was waiting for them under the tree. Others lament their woes at being handed a pair of definitely-not-AirPods by a well-meaning family member. When AirPods were once made fun of for being weird-looking, they are now the gift everyone wants for Christmas.
If you're lucky enough to have unwrapped a pair of AirPods this year, check out our favorite AirPods cases.
If you were even luckier and unwrapped a pair of AirPods Pro, just know that someone thought about you way ahead of time or went through a lot of trouble to find you a pair, and check out our favorite AirPods Pro case.
For those that weren't so lucky, here are our favorite tweets and memes to let you know that you're not alone out there.
So many people that asked for AirPods received something very not-AirPods for Christmas this year.
Shoutout to everyone who put on a brave face today after asking for Airpods this Christmas, only to unwrap a pair of these bad boys pic.twitter.com/pjRZcZQIZc— Creative Rants (@Creative_Rants) December 25, 2019
The big offender this year seems to be Skypods as an alternative to AirPods.
I asked for AirPods and a mf got some “Up-tech SkyPods”😭💀 pic.twitter.com/MLJBtYWzbF— Jonathan Sanchez (@sancheznumber9) December 25, 2019
Weirdly, there seems to be more than a few people posting the same exact picture of a pair of Skypods and claiming that "I asked for AirPods and got Skypods instead."
So apparently everyone on Twitter asked for airpods and got skypods with same exact photo on every post pic.twitter.com/BD0aavWdII— Black Gumby (@opph20) December 26, 2019
AirPods are so passé. Bring back the wired EarPods!
Forget AirPods—Bella Hadid is bringing back the wire headphone. https://t.co/0M5XgfNeyx pic.twitter.com/pQHu4YeXpH— Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) December 23, 2019
Did you get AirPods for Christmas? If so, congratulations. If not, don't forget to be thankful for what you did get (and secretly envy everyone flexing on Twitter with their new AirPods right now).
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Amazon has hundreds of holiday decorations on sale up to 70% off
Get next Christmas off to a great start by investing in holiday decorations today.
10 stories that had a significant impact on the Apple ecosystem
From the 'Patent Wars' to Steve Jobs' passing to the Apple Watch becoming a life-saving device, a lot has happened in the past 10 years.
Rene Ritchie's gadget of the decade: Apple Watch
In my Apple Watch Series 5 review, I said that the addition of always-on took it from being the best smartwatch in the world to being the best damn watch period. And, three months later, I stand by that. Absolutely. 100 percent. But, it's also something more: Not just the best watch of the year, but the best gadget of the decade.
How to change the color on your AirPods or AirPods Pro
Do you need your new AirPods to match your gorgeous (PRODUCT)RED iPhone? Indeed, you've come to the right place.