What you need to know
- "Get Rolling With Otis" is streaming now on Apple TV+.
- The series follows Otis the Tractor and his life on the Long Hill Dairy Farm.
- Apple TV+ has released a new featurette titled "Get Rolling with Otis — Origin Story Featurette."
"Get Rolling With Otis" premiered on Apple TV+ at the beginning of October and, today, the company released a new featurette that goes into the origin story of the new series.
You can check out "Get Rolling with Otis — Origin Story Featurette" below:
Empathy is a super power. Loren Long, author and illustrator of the "Get Rolling with Otis" books, and Michele Borba, Resilience and Empathy expert, discuss how characters like Otis teach young children how they can make a meaningful difference. Get Rolling with Otis is available on Apple TV+.
The series, which is based on the Penguin Random House book series by Loren Long, tells the story of Otis the Tractor and his friends on the Long Hill Dairy Farm.
Based on the Penguin Random House book series by Loren Long, "Get Rolling With Otis" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 8. This animated adventure series from 9 Story Media Group and Brown Bag Films welcomes young viewers to Long Hill Dairy Farm, home to Otis the Tractor (voiced by Griffin Robert Faulkner) and all his friends. Otis may be little, but he has a big heart. Whenever he sees a friend in need, he hits the brakes, asks how they're feeling, and rolls into action to help! The series is executive produced by Vince Commisso, Wendy Harris, author Loren Long, Darragh O'Connell, Angela C. Santomero, and Jane Startz.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series you can check it out below.
Introduce your kids to Otis, a tiny tractor that teaches the joy of helping others. Get Rolling with Otis premieres October 8, exclusively on Apple TV+.
"Get Rolling With Otis" is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
