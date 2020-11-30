There are so many interesting things on sale right now for Cyber Monday, whether you're looking for something to buy for yourself or for someone else. I think one of the things that interests us the most is knowing where our ancestors came from. My parents always pointed to our Danish heritage, but when my brother performed a DNA test, he learned that his DNA makeup was mostly Irish.
If looking into your ancestry is of interest to you, then you should consider the MyHeritage DNA Test Kit, which is currently $40 off for Cyber Monday.
MyHeritage DNA Test Kit | $40 off at Amazon
A large gathering of data allows this kit to help you discover your origins from over 2100 geographical reagions. All you have to do is submit a cheek swab DNA test and then you'll receive your results in 3-4 weeks. Just make sure to tick the coupon box before adding it to your cart to save that extra $40.
The process to get started is simple. All you have to do is submit a cheek swap DNA test and then wait for your results to come back within 3-4 weeks. The data comes back encrypted to guarantee your privacy and you'll be able to view helpful charts that break down your makeup. If you feel so inclined, you can take screenshots and share the data with friends or family who might be interested.
There are also other Cyber Monday DNA Test Kit deals available right now, so you might want to check and see which one you like best. Some focus on different areas or might provide a wider pool of data to make your results more accurate. There are even DNA kits you can get for your furry pets!
