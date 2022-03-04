Streamer Disney+ has confirmed that yes, there is a new version of its service coming later this year that will include ads in exchange for a cheaper subscription price.

Rumors of a cheaper Disney+ tier first began circulating yesterday but the company has just sent out a press release to confirm the news. While Disney+ is now saying that an ad-supported tier will arrive in the United States this year ahead of further international expansion into 2023, it isn't saying how much it will cost.

Just as importantly, Disney+ won't yet tell us how the ads will work — will we watch ads before and after content or can we expect mid-roll ads as well?

In a first for Disney's premier direct-to-consumer streaming service, Disney+ will expand its offerings for consumers by introducing an ad-supported subscription in addition to its option without ads, beginning in the U.S. in late 2022, with plans to expand internationally in 2023.

"Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone - consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers," Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media, and Entertainment Distribution said via the emailed statement. They went on to say that "more consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families."

All eyes will now be on Disney+ to see exactly how this new tier will go down and exactly when it will be available to everyone. Disney+ is one of the best Apple TV streaming experiences around. Will that still be the case when it's filled with ads?