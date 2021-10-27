What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has released a new featurette for "Foundation."
- The new video dives into the characters and overall story of the Sci-Fi series.
- "Foundation" is streaming now on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ has released a new video that dives even deeper into its new Sci-Fi series.
The service dropped a new featurette for "Foundation." The new video features interviews with the cast and crew of the series as they talk about the overall story. You can check out the featurette below:
A character journey of epic proportions, from the mind of Isaac Asimov. Watch Foundation, only on Apple TV+.
The series, which stars Jared Harris and Lee Pace, is an adaptation of Isaac Asimov's award-winning novel series.
When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons – a long line of emperor clones – fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they're forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever.
Starring Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, this monumental journey chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. The Apple Original drama also stars Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch.
Led by showrunner and executive producer Goyer, "Foundation" is produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.
If you have not seen the trailer for the new series yet, you can check it out below:
"Foundation" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the stunning series in the best video quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Should you buy the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack?
The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack is now available, bringing access to Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games. With that in mind, is it worth buying right now?
Betas never stop: watchOS 8.3 beta 1 seeded to developers
watchOS 8.1 beta 3 is now available to developers.
Review: Tribit's Flybuds 3 do more than just sound good on a budget
The Tribit Flybuds 3 are affordable earbuds that not only sound good with deep bass and have a super long lasting battery, but they can even charge up your iPhone in a pinch.
These are the best wireless mouse choices for your Mac
Cut the cord, the mouse cord that is, with the best wireless mouse for your Mac! Here are some of our favorites.