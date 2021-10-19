Best answer: Unfortunately, no. The AirPods 3 don't offer noise cancellation and transparency. They do offer some features once reserved only for the AirPods Pro, however.

It's like the AirPods Pro, but ...

The next-gen AirPods have a design that's much more in the AirPods Pro ballpark, but not entirely, as there are no replaceable earbuds. Inside, however, there's a lot of the same once you get past the disappointment of not having noise cancellation or transparency.

The Apple AirPods 3 offer spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and a MagSafe charging case — just like the Pro model that's $70 more expensive. Better still, the AirPods 3 offers more battery life than the Pro model: 6 hours between charges versus 4.5 hours. That charging case also holds more juice: 30 hours of listening time compared to the Pro's 24 hours.

On a sound basis, it's too early to tell how the 2021 AirPods 3 relate to the older AirPods Pro.

Get the options you want

If you must have noise cancelation and transparency, by all means, spend the extra cash and get the AirPods Pro. Both features are ideally suited for commuters and anyone who spends a great deal of time around many people. If, however, you're going to be using your earbuds mainly in a quiet location, it might be wiser to go ahead with the AirPods 3 and save yourself some money. The bottom line: buy the product that checks the most boxes for what you want. Regardless, both pairs are among the best true wireless earbuds on the market.