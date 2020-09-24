Best answer: Yes, Among Us is cross-play, which means you can play with your friends no matter what device they're on.

You wouldn't lie, would you?

Among Us is the latest viral sensation to catch the eye of gamers everywhere. Released on iOS and Android as a free game and PC for $5, Among Us is a social deduction party game much like the popular party game Mafia. Up to 10 players must work together to repair their ship while an imposter lurks among them, stalking and killing crew members while avoiding detection.

It's a tense party game that forces players to form tenuous alignments to find and stop the killer and shoot them into space. That is, unless you are the imposter. If that's the case you're job is to simply kill them all and sabotage the ship. Watch your back, ask the right questions, and you might make it out alive.

Among Us is the perfect game to play with friends, so you might be asking yourself if it supports cross-play. Here's the good news: No matter what device you're on, you can play with your friends in Among Us.

How to invite friends for cross-play