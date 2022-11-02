Apple Arcade scores November 8 release for Football Manager 2023 Touch

Apple Arcade is getting a big hit this week, with Football Manager Touch 2023 landing on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV on November 8.

SEGA is bringing its latest installment of the popular sports management game to Apple Arcade for the first time, with gamers set to enjoy much of what will make the main PC and Mac game a huge hit among fans of the franchise.

Apple Arcade winner

The latest Apple Arcade title will see gamers pit their wits against the managerial elite with more than 120 leagues from the world’s biggest footballing nations involved in the new Football Manager 2023 Touch.

SEGA notes that gamers will also be able to move their saved games across from one device to another thanks to iCloud sync, with the game continuing right where you left off when switching from iPhone to iPad to Mac to Apple TV.

The App Store description says that players can "hit the ground running with one of the many pre-set tactical templates, modeled on the world’s most popular styles," while customization options will also be available.

Fans of the Football Manager franchise will already know they need to get this new game, but you'll of course need an Apple Arcade or Apple One subscription to do so. Apple Arcade is available as a $4.99 per month standalone subscription, but is best taken with the Apple One subscription bundle if you already pay for Apple's other services including Apple Music and Apple TV Plus.

Looking to get ready for Football Manager 2023 Touch? You can pre-register for the download (opens in new tab) right now so you'll be good to go come the big day. And because this is an Apple Arcade game you can be sure that you won't have to deal with ads or in-app purchases, too.

More to come

What's Next on Apple Arcade?❤️‍🔥 Battleheart Legacy+ by @MikaMobile⚽️ @FootballManager 2023 Touch by @SEGA⛰ Old Man's Journey+ by @brokenrules🧽 @SpongeBob SolitairePants by ViacomComing Soon: https://t.co/TWGiLBwEjG pic.twitter.com/tI1IApwjTGNovember 1, 2022 See more

Apple has more to come in the next few weeks, too, including Battleheart Legacy+, Old Man's Journey+, and a personal favorite, SpongeBob SolitairePants.