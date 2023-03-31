One of the best-selling games of all time is now on Apple Arcade

Human: Fall Flat, one of the best-selling video games of all time, is now available on Apple Arcade.

The puzzle platformer, originally published by Curve Digital, has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and is beloved by players on macOS, PlayStation, PC, and Xbox alike.

Initially ported to iOS by 505 Games in June 2019, Human: Fall Flat has garnered a big fan base due to its replayability and overall ridiculous nature. In the game, you play as a customizable human known as Bob. Bob is powerless other than his ability to climb up and grab objects. Human: Fall Flat has some of the best physics in any iOS game, and you'll have a blast exploring the different locations.

Free falling

The focus on failing and persevering is one of the most exciting aspects of Human: Fall Flat. As you continuously try to muster your way to your objective, you'll fall flat more than you could ever imagine. However, the reward comes once you've mastered the game and are navigating levels like a disorientated Spider-Man.

Adding such a successful game to Apple Arcade is a massive bonus to service subscribers. That means those wanting to try the game can play for $4.99 a month with a free 1-month trial to get you started. That's a fantastic deal considering Human: Fall Flat is $4.99 on the App Store. Apple Arcade's value increases even more when purchased as part of the Apple One bundle.

Human: Fall Flat is one of the best Apple Arcade games available just now, alongside other brilliant options like Football Manager 2023 Touch, Sonic Racing, and Skate City, to name a few. Apple Arcade has something for everyone, and with Family Sharing, the whole family can play something that suits their taste.

With the announcement of WWDC for June 5, we could see updates to Metal on Mac and other developer tools for iOS that bring gaming up a notch on the platforms. Hopefully, Human: Fall Flat will be one of many successful games we'll see on Apple Arcade this year.