Apex Legends Mobile is here! Respawn Entertainment has brought its battle royale multiplayer experience to phones and tablets, meaning there's a whole new way for players to fight using their favorite Legends. If you're looking to up your game and get an edge in the arena, you might want to consider using a controller.

Apex Legends Mobile doesn't explicitly support controllers. That's not to say you can't use them. You can pair a Bluetooth controller and use it to play the game, but Apex Legends Mobile was optimized around touch controls. As a result, the controller you use may have issues with specific functions, depending on the exact model.

Our gaming editor Carli Velocci didn't have too many issues with her Xbox controller when she reviewed the game on iOS, so don't be discouraged by the lack of guaranteed support. In our experience, controllers with Bluetooth support work well in-game, especially if you have trouble aiming. The menus of the game however, aren't compatible with controllers right now, so you'll still have to use the touch controls for that part of the game.

So, if you're playing Apex Legends Mobile through one of the great gaming iPhones or iPads, you might want to hook up a controller instead of relying on the touch controls. Anyone who takes playing mobile games fairly seriously — or also plays games across multiple platforms — likely already owns some of the best controllers, so try them out!

How to use a controller with Apex Legends Mobile on iOS