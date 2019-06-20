Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has quite a few similarities to Niantic's previous location-based AR game, Pokémon GO, meaning a big part of the game involves you moving around walking!

While Pokémon GO required you to walk to hatch eggs (either 2KM, 5KM, or 10KM), Harry Potter: Wizards Unite requires the same distances for Portmonteaus which unlock Portkeys that give you a bunch of goodies. While it wasn't available at launch, Niantic eventually included a feature known as Adventure Sync for Pokémon Go that allowed players to use their phone to track steps and distance without the game running. Unfortunately, Adventure Sync (or a comparable feature) appears to be missing from Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, meaning you have to have the app open in order to log any distance.

The game drains your battery

Adventure Sync was such a welcome feature for a number of reasons, but a huge part of its success was it allowed players to hatch eggs and accumulate distance walked to receive rewards without having to have the app open on their phones.

7 Tips to save your battery while playing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite drains your battery (much like Ingress and Pokémon GO), and when the app is actively running, its a very noticeable decline in battery performance on almost any device.

Will Adventure Sync come to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite?

There's no official word on whether or not Adventure Sync (or a feature like it) will come to the game. There's been some speculation that it's just automatically included in the game; however, it is a feature you can toggle on or off in Pokémon GO, and I would have to imagine if it was in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the ability to enable or disable the feature would be included.

Harry Potter accessories we love

Hogwarts phone case ($10 at Amazon) Show your love of the Potterverse, and protect your phone with this beautiful faux-leather case. The Hogwarts crest burns bright on the front with plenty of room inside for some cash and cards too. Harry Potter themed power bank ($15 at Amazon) This may not be the most powerful power bank ever but it should give your iPhone enough extra juice to get you through a Fortress or two. And it has the Hogwarts symbol on! That's worth the price right there. Hogwarts House PopSocket ($15 at Amazon) Represent your house with a secure way to grip your phone while walking on your magical adventure casting spells and securing Foundables. Harry Potter Over The Ear Headphones ($25 at Amazon) Show your love of Harry Potter to the whole world, while shutting that same world out with these funky headphones from ihome.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.