What the notification light may be used for

You may have noticed a light ring around the home button on your Nintendo Switch Lite or Nintendo Switch controllers. Behind this button is a blue LED light that will illuminate the ring when you receive a notification. In the Nintendo Switch Ver. 9.0.0 update released on September 9, 2019, Nintendo added alarm notifications under notifications in the system settings that we believe will be the reason for the light in the future. For now, these alarms are only available in supported software that Nintendo says is to be added later. To use this feature, controllers may require a firmware update.

What software is coming?

As of now, there is no indication of what software is coming that will support this new notification light feature in the future. This piece of the update came as just one part of a list of other updates. Nintendo's website has the full update information available. The following features were also included:

Added a search feature for the News Channel

Added Display QR Code to Check-In to User Settings

to User Settings Alarm Notifications have been added to System Settings > Notifications

You can now configure touch screen sensitivity settings

Added the option to turn on/off the system button input (Nintendo Switch Lite only)

Added Online Play Invites section to the User's page

section to the User's page General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience

Looking forward to a Nintendo update

Although this light doesn't currently notify players when others are trying to join their party, games download, or shop news yet, we're hoping this functionality will come when they also release the new software for the alarm notifications. For now, we will plan to keep an eye on Nintendo Switch Lite updates and keep you posted as we learn more.