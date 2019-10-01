Best answer: The Nintendo Switch Lite does have a notification light, but it doesn't seem to have a purpose quite yet.
- On-the-go gaming: Nintendo Switch Lite ($200 at Amazon)
What the notification light may be used for
You may have noticed a light ring around the home button on your Nintendo Switch Lite or Nintendo Switch controllers. Behind this button is a blue LED light that will illuminate the ring when you receive a notification. In the Nintendo Switch Ver. 9.0.0 update released on September 9, 2019, Nintendo added alarm notifications under notifications in the system settings that we believe will be the reason for the light in the future. For now, these alarms are only available in supported software that Nintendo says is to be added later. To use this feature, controllers may require a firmware update.
What software is coming?
As of now, there is no indication of what software is coming that will support this new notification light feature in the future. This piece of the update came as just one part of a list of other updates. Nintendo's website has the full update information available. The following features were also included:
- Added a search feature for the News Channel
- Added Display QR Code to Check-In to User Settings
- Alarm Notifications have been added to System Settings > Notifications
- You can now configure touch screen sensitivity settings
- Added the option to turn on/off the system button input (Nintendo Switch Lite only)
- Added Online Play Invites section to the User's page
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience
Looking forward to a Nintendo update
Although this light doesn't currently notify players when others are trying to join their party, games download, or shop news yet, we're hoping this functionality will come when they also release the new software for the alarm notifications. For now, we will plan to keep an eye on Nintendo Switch Lite updates and keep you posted as we learn more.
Our pick
Nintendo Switch Lite
Grab and game
The Nintendo Switch Lite is perfect for anyone looking for a portable system made for travel. Get all of the same experience as using a Nintendo Switch as a handheld console at a more affordable price.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Nintendo Switch games for Halloween from lighthearted to horrifying
One of the best ways to get into the Autumn spirit is by playing an awesome game whether it be delightfully spooky or flat-out horror. Here are the best games to play on your Nintendo Switch this Halloween.
What Resident Evil games are available on the Switch?
Here are all of the Resident Evil games that you can play on Nintendo Switch in 2019.
Deck out your Switch Lite with these sweet accessories
Having the right accessories can vastly improve your gaming experience. We've gathered the best companion items for the Nintendo Switch Lite. See what catches your interest.