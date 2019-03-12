Best answer: Unfortunately, you can't save your prints to the camera or another device, such as your smartphone, for later use. If you need an instant camera with storage, you're going to have to get the Polaroid Pop 2.

Iconic camera without a drive or microSD port

The Polaroid Originals OneStep+ instant camera was mostly designed to look and act like Polaroid cameras from decades ago. In doing so, it offers a no-nonsense approach to picture taking and doesn't include any onboard memory or the ability to save prints to a microSD card.

Unlike the 2017 OneStep 2, which also doesn't have internal memory, the newer OneStep+ does offer advanced features that work with the official Polaroid Originals app for iOS and Android. One of those tools is the ability to scan your analog Polaroid shots for digital use. Once scanned, the photos are sharable through email, text, and your social networking accounts. This feature is by no means equal to actual digital photography or the ability to store your photos, but it's a step in that direction.

Other advanced features

When paired with your smartphone and the Polaroid Originals app, the OneStep+ can also take advantage of additional features such as a self-timer, double exposure, noise trigger, and more modern features. The Polaroid Originals scanner feature works with i-Type and 600 film that's compatible with the OneStep+, plus SX-70 and Spectra film used with older Polaroid cameras.

You can read more in our OneStep+ review.

On second thought ...

If you're looking for a Polaroid instant camera that includes a microSD card, consider a Polaroid Pop. Where modern meets retro, the Polaroid Pop includes a 20MP sensor, has 1080p HD video recording capabilities, and can even make GIFS. Keep in mind, however, the camera uses Zink Paper, not traditional Polaroid film.