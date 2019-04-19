Does the Withings Move have an altimeter?

Best answer: The Withings Move does not have a built-in altimeter. Instead, you'll need to have your smartphone with you to get altitude data for your workouts and to get that data while wearing the Move. If you want a standalone device with an altimeter, check out the Fitbit Charge 3.

No altimeter for Withings Move

The Withings Move does not have its own altimeter hardware. This means that the watch cannot measure your altitude on its own. Instead,you'll need to connect your Move to your iPhone. You'll also need the Withings Health Mate app. This allows you to use your iPhone's GPS data to measure not only the distance traveled during a workout, but your altitude as well.

Of course, this means that you'll need to have your iPhone with you when you work out. If you're looking for a wearable device with a built-in solution, you're going to want a dedicated fitness tracker like the Fitbit Charge 3.

The Fitbit Charge 3 does it all

The Fitbit Charge 3 has its own built-in altimeter, so you can track altitude data without needing to use your iPhone. You'll still want your phone with you if you want to track distance with GPS. If all you want from an altimeter is to keep track of how often you go up and down stairs, then the Charge 3 will be a good fit.

The Fitbit Charge 3 is a more capable fitness tracker than the Move in almost every way. Like the Move, it automatically tracks your workouts, but it also includes a heart rate monitor, which allows not only for better fitness tracking, but better overall activity tracking, cardio fitness monitoring, better, more accurate sleep tracking, and more. There are also move reminders, and options to receive some notifications from your smartphone.