One of the loudest portable Bluetooth speakers you can buy, the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3, is meant to keep the party going. With amazing sound, a ton of cool features, and an IP67 rating, the MEGABOOM 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can buy. It's a steal of a deal at this price.

If you're looking to make a lot of noise, the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 is the ultimate party speaker, and it's on a crazy Cyber Monday deal at Best Buy. The MEGABOOM 3 is only $100 , which is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for the speaker. If you've wanted a portable Bluetooth speaker for some time, there's no better deal you'll find to get one of the best Bluetooth speakers out there.

The Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 does its best to live up to its name by cranking out some serious power when you turn up the volume. The round design allows the speakers to fire in all directions, meaning you can place it anywhere in the room and still hear it perfectly loud and clear. Plus, with about a 20-hour battery life, you'll be able to keep the tunes going for the entire party.

The good news is even at loud volumes, sound quality is ridiculously impressive. The bass performance is particularly top-notch and never gets muddled to garbled as you turn up the jams. Plus, it never overwhelms the mids and highs, so you always have a nice rich tone that is true to how the music is meant to sound.

The MEGABOOM 3 is also full of neat features that make it one of the best speakers to carry around with you. Its rugged design has been drop-tested, and it has an IP67 rating, meaning it can join you at your next pool party without needing a lifejacket. Plus, It has an impressive 150-foot Bluetooth range, so it's perfect to pair with that new iPhone you picked up as part of Apple Black Friday deals.

Lastly, with the Ulitmate Ears PartyUp feature, you can pair multiple MEGABOOM 3 speakers — up to a whopping 150 speakers — to make even more noise. Get two or three and make sure all the rooms in your home can enjoy the impressive sound and keep the party rocking.