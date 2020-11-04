As we get close to Black Friday, it once more becomes the time of the year when you need to be careful about giving in to sales. Some companies claim to have awesome "deals" when they're actually selling something at an inflated cost and passing it off as a discount. Or worse, you might be paying extra for a special version of something when the base product will do just as well.
For instance, lets take a look at Black Friday microSD card deals. Right now a Best Buy Black Friday deal lists officially licensed Nintendo Switch microSD cards. However, the discounted price is still way more expensive than how much you would regularly pay on Amazon for the same unlicensed thing. What's more, if you decide to just go for a normal looking microSD card instead of a microSD that sports a Nintendo icon, you'll save even more money.
The perfect size
SanDisk 128GB microSD Card
Good for Switch owners — if you pay extra cash
The Nintendo Switch only has 32GB of internal memory, so if you plan on playing several games, you're going to need to invest in a microSD card. This one is the perfect size to hold multiple games, screenshots, and save data.
Sir Playsalot
SanDisk 256GB microSD Card
Perfect for avid gamers
This is a relatively large microSD card that will provide plenty of save space for your game data and screenshots. We recommend this to folks who plan on playing several different Nintendo Switch games each year.
If you're looking for some Black Friday microSD card deals for Nintendo Switch this season, I highly recommend getting one of the two listed above. I personally have used these two with my Switch consoles and they work beautifully. Plus, they don't cost as much as the other ones.
To determine which size microSD card to buy for Nintendo Switch, you'll need to determine how many games you will likely play each year and whether you're buying physical or digital copies. If you play a lot and plan to go digital you will need a large memory card, 256GB or higher. If you plan on mostly getting physical copies, and won't play that often, you can probably get by with a 64GB card.
