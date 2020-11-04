As we get close to Black Friday, it once more becomes the time of the year when you need to be careful about giving in to sales. Some companies claim to have awesome "deals" when they're actually selling something at an inflated cost and passing it off as a discount. Or worse, you might be paying extra for a special version of something when the base product will do just as well.

For instance, lets take a look at Black Friday microSD card deals. Right now a Best Buy Black Friday deal lists officially licensed Nintendo Switch microSD cards. However, the discounted price is still way more expensive than how much you would regularly pay on Amazon for the same unlicensed thing. What's more, if you decide to just go for a normal looking microSD card instead of a microSD that sports a Nintendo icon, you'll save even more money.