Buy an Apple Pencil during the Verizon Cyber Monday sale and you can take 20% off at checkout. That brings the price of the first-generation Apple Pencil down to just $80. Add that to this year's Cyber Monday iPad deals and you're looking at a pretty nice discount on the entire package. If you just bought a new iPad, you're going to want to check this out. I always recommend to friends and family that they add an Apple Pencil to their iPad purchase. It really lets you take advantage of just how incredible an iPad is. It even works with the iPad mini 5!

Apple Pencil makes the iPad into a truly amazing artist tablet, but even if you don't have an ounce of talent, you can use the Apple Pencil for all sorts of amazing things, like translating your handwriting to text.

Apple Pencil supports pressure sensitivity, meaning the harder you press, the thicker the line will be. It also recognizes when you're tilting it, so you can shade things. It's really impressive.

The Apple Pencil is one of Apple's technological miracles, except it's not a miracle because a lot of people worked very hard on it. But from our perspective, it's just a little bit of magic.

When you use an Apple Pencil on an iPad running iOS 14 or later, you can take advantage of the new Scribble feature, which translates your handwriting into text. Use this on any field you might normally type in, like a URL or filling out a form. It's impressive how well the Apple Pencil will recognize even the messiest of handwriting.

Apple Pencil is also still in its earliest stages of development. Apple adds new features to it every year, and has also opened up the API to developers. So your favorite drawing apps, like Procreate, can make good use of Apple Pencil's incredible technology.

The first-generation Apple Pencil works with the following iPad devices:

iPad (6th, 7th, and 8th-generation)

iPad Air 3

iPad mini 5

iPad Pro 12.9 (1st and 2nd-generation)

iPad Pro 10.5

iPad Pro 9.7

If you have an iPad Air 4, or a 3rd or 4th-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro or any 11-inch iPad Pro, you need the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil instead, which is also 20% off during Verizon's Cyber Monday sale. Be sure you know which Apple Pencil you need before you buy.