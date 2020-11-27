This year's Black Friday sales deals continue to impress. No doubt, if you're looking for a discounted Apple Watch, your best bet is to head over to Amazon and get a Series 3 for just $119.99. If you're looking for a smartwatch not named Apple Watch, there are other things to consider.
For a limited time, Amazon is offering up to 43% percent off Garmin GPS devices and smartwatches. From the Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire to the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music to the Garmin Approach S60, you'll find some of Garmin's hottest products on this shortlist.
Our three favorite deals are as follows:
Rugged design
Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire - Slate Gray with Black Band
Ultimate multisport GPS watch
Offers routable cycling maps and other outdoor navigation features with ease.
Featuring a stainless steel bezel, buttons, and rear case, this impressive watch includes built-in sensors with GPS and Glonass capability. Preloaded run profiles include running, treadmill running, and trail running. Put key stats at your fingertips with the performance widget that shows your training status, training load, and more. Connected features include smart notifications, automatic uploads to Garmin Connect online fitness community, and personalization through free watch faces and apps from the Garmin Connect IQ store.
Heart Rate Monitor, Music Player
Garmin vivomove HR, Hybrid Smartwatch for Men and Women
Beautiful design
The battery on this amazing smartwatch runs for up to five days in smart mode and two additional weeks in watch mode.
With music controls and smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar reminders, and more, this smartwatch estimates heart rate and offers wellness monitoring tools. Displays steps, calories, distance, heart rate, intensity minutes, and VO2 max.
For active kids
Garmin vívofit jr, Kids Fitness/Activity Tracker
One size fits most
A compatible parent mobile app is available through iOS and Android so you can monitor their activities.
For kids from four to nine, the Garmin vivofit jr is a popular choice. Available in multiple styles, the watch is swimming friendly with 5 ATM water resistance. Includes a replaceable CR1632 coin cell battery.
Remember, these and Amazon's other Garmin deals won't last long! Check back often to see what other deals develop throughout Black Friday and into Cyber Monday, November 30.
