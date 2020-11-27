This year's Black Friday sales deals continue to impress. No doubt, if you're looking for a discounted Apple Watch, your best bet is to head over to Amazon and get a Series 3 for just $119.99. If you're looking for a smartwatch not named Apple Watch, there are other things to consider.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering up to 43% percent off Garmin GPS devices and smartwatches. From the Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire to the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music to the Garmin Approach S60, you'll find some of Garmin's hottest products on this shortlist.

Our three favorite deals are as follows: