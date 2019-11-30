Life pro tip: You're going to spend about as much time staring at your baby monitor hoping your baby calms down and goes to sleep as you will actually sleeping... so you want one that's nice to look at! And, hey, lucky you, the Eufy SpaceView 720p baby monitor is on sale right now for $119.99 on Amazon when you clip the coupon on its product page. In total, you're saving $80 thanks to Amazon's one-day sale, and there's no telling when a deal this good will show up again for it.

Oh Baby Eufy Spaceview S Video Baby Monitor Clip the on-page coupon at Amazon to save an extra $10 on this one-day Black Friday weekend deal! Eufy's Spaceview S features a large 5-inch 720p display so you can keep an eye on your baby at all times. It even allows you to pan the lens remotely. $119.99 $199.99 $80 off See at Amazon

This baby monitor lets you both see and hear your little one. The 5-inch 720p display is better than most monitors you'll find on the market, and there's a wide-angle lens included for when your kid transitions from crib to climbing-out-of-the-crib-and-wreaking-havoc. Fun times. You can tilt and pan the lens to see corner-to-corner, and there's a wall mount included for customized coverage. The night vision mode allows you to see in the dark.

This also has some nice features to help you relax. The built-in thermostat shows you at a glance what the temperature of the nursery is. The Smart Alert system notifies you when your baby is crying, and those combined with the video feed means you won't have to get up to double-check. Finally, if a lullaby is needed, the two-way voice communication lets you speak to your child from up to 460 feet away.

Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday is only a couple of days away! Stores like Amazon are keeping shoppers entertained with great deals until then. There are some lingering Black Friday deals to be found there as well.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, though you'd receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member, you can start a free 30-day trial today to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with perks like access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.