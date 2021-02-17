As more of our appliances get smart, certain things we use daily begin to stand out and seem even dumber if they are not yet integrated into our HomeKit setups. Meross offers a number of HomeKit accessories to smarten up dumb devices, and a bunch of their most popular products are on sale at Woot with prices starting at just $15.

The deals are good for today only or while supplies last so don't wait on placing your order. If you're more into Alexa or Google Assistant, the majority of the devices support those platforms too.

One of the best deals in the sale is on the Meross smart garage door opener. It's down to $34.99 which is 30% its regular list price and the lowest we've seen it go.

The Alexa/Google Assistant version of this smart garage door opener was super popular and the latest version adds HomeKit support which is a real boon for Apple users. It gives you remote and voice control of your existing garage door opener and doesn't require any extra hub or anything like that to get it working.

You can get notifications that let you know whether the door is opened or closed, overnight notifications that help remind you to close it, and more. It comes with a strong adhesive that you use to install it, making the entire setup process quick and painless.

The sale also features the HomeKit-compatible Meross light switch at just $14.99. That's 40% off its retail price making this a super affordable way to smarten up your lighting rather than replacing all of your bulbs with smart alternatives.

You can use this switch to control your lights using the Home app or voice control them using Siri. You can also set custom schedules, work the plugs into your scenes, or set up automations for turning things on and off based on other conditions.

Other items in the sale, like the outdoor smart plug and 3-pole light switch, do not work with HomeKit so be sure to check the listings carefully for compatibility.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's usual perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and much more.